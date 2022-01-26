© 2022 WKSU
Cuyahoga County Public Library gets rid of fines

WKSU | By Kelly Krabill
Published January 26, 2022 at 10:24 PM EST
document explaining the library's fine-free program
Hallie Rich
/
The policy also wipes out any outstanding fees or fines for patrons.

Cuyahoga County Public Library is celebrating its 100th anniversary by lifting fines for overdue books.

The policy approved this week by the board of trustees also wipes out any outstanding fees or fines for patrons.

Communication Director Hallie Rich says the fine-free policy eliminates the burden for readers.

Hallie Rich: removing barriers for accessing library materials

“Library overdue fines present a real barrier to being able to access the collection, and we want nothing more than to make all of our material available to residents regardless of their ability to pay an overdue fine,” she said.

Rich says she hopes the policy will bring more readers to the library.

A replacement fee is charged after 21 days, but upon return of the item, the charge is waved.

The move follows a 2019 resolution by the American Library Association urging libraries across the country to stop fining patrons for late books.

Tags

CommunityCuyahoga County Public LibraryHallie Richfine-free policyCuyahoga County
Kelly Krabill
Kelly Krabill is a senior journalism major at Kent State and will be graduating Spring 2022. She is a general assignment editor for the student-run newspaper, Kent Stater. She has also worked as a copy editor, opinion writer and photographer. She already holds a photography degree and worked in the health insurance field almost 12 years before returning back to school to receive a second bachelor’s degree. With her minor being in nonprofit studies, she hopes to work in a nonprofit newsroom as a multi-media reporter who tells stories about the local community.
See stories by Kelly Krabill
