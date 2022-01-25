US Postal Service cautions Northeast Ohio residents to only use blue mailboxes during business hours

The US Postal Service is recommending residents across Northeast Ohio only place mail in the blue mailboxes in public places during regular business hours.

The warning comes after a rash of mail thefts in suburban communities.

Several arrests have been made and a federal investigation is ongoing, according to Postal Inspection Service Inspector Ian Ortega.

Cleveland City Councilman Mike Polensek is telling residents to go inside post offices to drop off their mail. He says free-standing mailboxes, including those directly outside post offices, have been compromised.

“The blue boxes, they supposedly have a master key to get into the blue boxes,” Polensek said.

The postal service would not comment on how the keys were acquired or how many boxes can be accessed by a single key.

Ortega said a postal service employee was robbed in Euclid Saturday. The worker was not harmed.

“The Inspection Service cannot yet opine on whether this incident is isolated or linked to the string of recent blue box thefts,” he said.

Polensek said he’s heard of thefts in Lyndhurst, Richmond Heights and South Euclid. The Postal Service would not comment on how far reaching the thefts have been.

