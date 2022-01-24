© 2022 WKSU
Public Radio News for Northeast Ohio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Community

Akron opens up hotel rooms for homeless to reduce waiting lists at shelters

WKSU | By Kelly Krabill
Published January 24, 2022 at 8:14 PM EST
Photo of sign from the homeless asking for help
Derrick Story
/
FLICKR
Even before the COVID-19 pandemic, homeless shelters in Summit County were at capacity. But now nonprofit agency Access Inc.'s executive director Jackie Hemsworth says the agency has been placing homeless people in hotel rooms, which are being funded by money from the CARES Act.

Homeless shelters in the region are at capacity, and Akron is partnering with a nonprofit agency to provide a solution to house more people.

Access Inc. is placing women and children in hotel rooms using federal CARES Act money.

Executive Director Jackie Hemsworth says the maxed-out shelters were a problem before the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic, and using the stimulus funds is a temporary solution.

Access Inc. Executive Director Jackie Hemsworth: shelters at capacity

“Many times in our shelter system here in Summit County we might have women and children who cannot get into our shelter right away because there’s not enough beds because they might need an accessible room,” Hemsworth said.

Hemsworth says eight hotel rooms are being offered and would like to expand the program if more funding can be found. The program is funded through Sept. 30.

For further information on emergency shelters during inclement weather, click here.

Tags

CommunitycoronavirusCOVID-19CARES ActHomeless shelteremergency shelterAkronAccess Inc.Jackie Hemsworth
Kelly Krabill
Kelly Krabill is a senior journalism major at Kent State and will be graduating Spring 2022. She is a general assignment editor for the student-run newspaper, Kent Stater. She has also worked as a copy editor, opinion writer and photographer. She already holds a photography degree and worked in the health insurance field almost 12 years before returning back to school to receive a second bachelor’s degree. With her minor being in nonprofit studies, she hopes to work in a nonprofit newsroom as a multi-media reporter who tells stories about the local community.
See stories by Kelly Krabill
Related Content