Akron opens up hotel rooms for homeless to reduce waiting lists at shelters

Homeless shelters in the region are at capacity, and Akron is partnering with a nonprofit agency to provide a solution to house more people.

Access Inc. is placing women and children in hotel rooms using federal CARES Act money.

Executive Director Jackie Hemsworth says the maxed-out shelters were a problem before the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic, and using the stimulus funds is a temporary solution.

Access Inc. Executive Director Jackie Hemsworth: shelters at capacity Listen • 5:29

“Many times in our shelter system here in Summit County we might have women and children who cannot get into our shelter right away because there’s not enough beds because they might need an accessible room,” Hemsworth said.

Hemsworth says eight hotel rooms are being offered and would like to expand the program if more funding can be found. The program is funded through Sept. 30.

For further information on emergency shelters during inclement weather, click here.