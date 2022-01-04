Tremont artist wants to buy Sokolowski's University Inn

Longtime Tremont artist Giancarlo Calicchia says he intends to buy Sokolowski’s University Inn, shuttered since early in the pandemic.

Calicchia anticipates that the deal will take another month or two to go through, but he’s already thinking about how he might repurpose the landmark Cleveland eatery.

"I know it's going to be something beautiful there. It's along the river and all that,” he said. “I have two architectural firms working on it, you know, I'm discussing ideas with them, but we don't really have a clear vision yet.”

Current co-owner of the property Bernie Sokolowski declined to make any comments. Calicchia wouldn’t disclose the amount offered for the sale.

Sokolowski's University Inn has been up for sale since October 2020.





