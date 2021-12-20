Akron's Great Streets Initiative expands to South Arlington

Akron is bringing the focus of its Great Streets Initiative to the South Arlington district. The goal of Great Streets, which was launched in 2018, is to reinvigorate the city’s commercial corridors. The initiative focuses on making these areas more pedestrian and bike friendly, adding safety features like better lighting and improving the overall look and feel. Mark Greer, the administrator of the initiative, says the area in East Akron is the 13th in the program.

Mark Greer: "This is the 13th commercial corridor that Akron has focused its Great Streets Initiative on."

“If you drive down South Arlington district from the interstate down to Maywood Avenue you will notice some vacant buildings are vacant lots, and so one of the things that we do is we work to match business owners and entrepreneurs with these vacant buildings.”

Greer says the program awarded more than $300,000 in storefront relief grants last year, and many business owners in the South Arlington district have inquired about funding. The work will also include a renovation of Talbot Whitney Park next year.

