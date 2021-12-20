© 2021 WKSU
Public Radio News for Northeast Ohio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Community

Akron's Great Streets Initiative expands to South Arlington

WKSU | By Kelly Krabill
Published December 20, 2021 at 2:21 PM EST
Great Streets map.png
Great Streets Akron
Since 2018, Akron's Great Streets Initiative has already worked to reinvigorate 12 commercial corridors in the city.

Akron is bringing the focus of its Great Streets Initiative to the South Arlington district. The goal of Great Streets, which was launched in 2018, is to reinvigorate the city’s commercial corridors. The initiative focuses on making these areas more pedestrian and bike friendly, adding safety features like better lighting and improving the overall look and feel. Mark Greer, the administrator of the initiative, says the area in East Akron is the 13th in the program.

Mark Greer
This is the 13th commercial corridor that Akron has focused its Great Streets Initiative on.

“If you drive down South Arlington district from the interstate down to Maywood Avenue you will notice some vacant buildings are vacant lots, and so one of the things that we do is we work to match business owners and entrepreneurs with these vacant buildings.”

Greer says the program awarded more than $300,000 in storefront relief grants last year, and many business owners in the South Arlington district have inquired about funding. The work will also include a renovation of Talbot Whitney Park next year.

Tags

CommunityAkronGreat Streets InitiativeSouth Arlington Road
Kelly Krabill
Kelly Krabill is a senior journalism major at Kent State and will be graduating Spring 2022. She is a general assignment editor for the student-run newspaper, Kent Stater. She has also worked as a copy editor, opinion writer and photographer. She already holds a photography degree and worked in the health insurance field almost 12 years before returning back to school to receive a second bachelor’s degree. With her minor being in nonprofit studies, she hopes to work in a nonprofit newsroom as a multi-media reporter who tells stories about the local community.
See stories by Kelly Krabill
Related Content