Stan Hywet brings Hollywood to Akron with Deck the Hall

WKSU | By Kabir Bhatia
Published December 6, 2021 at 5:00 AM EST
Deck the Hall light show
Kabir Bhatia
/
WKSU
This year's "Dazzle" presentation has been reconfigured and includes a synchronized light show as part of Deck the Hall.

Stan Hywet Hall & Gardens is once again decked out for the holidays, and this year it’s bringing a taste of Hollywood to Akron.

Deck the Hall has a reconfigured light show, with much more synchronization, and more than 1 million holiday lights throughout the grounds. Stan Hywet Spokesman Mark Syroney says the house is decorated with the theme “Lights, Cameras, Christmas,” which is all about classic holiday films.

“You have to go into the dining room, because that’s ‘Elf’—the movie we all know and love —and the dining room table is filled with candy and sugar and syrup. And then there’s a great big Lego set that’s been created by one of our volunteers of the New York skyline,” Syroney said.

The Lego set is part of a display from Northeast Ohio’s NEOLUG. There’s also a room devoted to 1983’s “A Christmas Story.”

Syroney adds that they had to make some changes last year because of safety protocols. This year, visitors can once again sit by the warming fire. They can also visit with Santa, who will maintain social distance behind plexiglass.

Deck the Hall runs 5 to 8 p.m. Dec. 9 to 23 and 26 to 30. Masks are required inside all buildings.

