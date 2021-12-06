Cleveland's Garden of Eleven Angels honors women killed

Recently, a memorial named the Garden of Eleven Angels was unveiled on Cleveland’s East Side. It commemorates the lives of Tonia Carmichael, Nancy Cobbs, Tishana Culver, Crystal Dozier, Telacia Fortson, Amelda Hunter, Leshanda Long, Michelle Mason, Kim Yvette Smith, Diane Turner and Janice Webb.

The 11 women were found more than a decade ago at Anthony Sowell's house on Imperial Avenue. A jury convicted Sowell of aggravated murder, and he died in prison earlier this year.

At the location where these tragic events occurred, there now sits a 12-foot, black granite monument inscribed with Maya Angelou’s poem, “Still I Rise,” as well as the names of the lives lost. The monument is surrounded by a garden of trees, shrubbery and flowers.

