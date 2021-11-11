© 2021 WKSU
Legacy of Black abolitionist Wilson Bruce Evans lives on with his Oberlin home

Ideastream Public Media
Published November 11, 2021 at 6:10 PM EST

Recently, the National Park Service accepted Wilson Bruce Evans House, owned and managed by the Wilson Bruce Evans Home Historical Society, as a National Underground Railroad Network to Freedom site.

scan0003.jpg
Wilson Bruce Evans House


Evans was a man of African American decent who led the “Wellington-Oberlin Rescue,” one of the lesser-known events that sparked the U.S. Civil War.
His Oberlin home is being restored as a museum. 

