Legacy of Black abolitionist Wilson Bruce Evans lives on with his Oberlin home
Recently, the National Park Service accepted Wilson Bruce Evans House, owned and managed by the Wilson Bruce Evans Home Historical Society, as a National Underground Railroad Network to Freedom site.
Evans was a man of African American decent who led the “Wellington-Oberlin Rescue,” one of the lesser-known events that sparked the U.S. Civil War.
His Oberlin home is being restored as a museum.
