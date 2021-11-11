Recently, the National Park Service accepted Wilson Bruce Evans House, owned and managed by the Wilson Bruce Evans Home Historical Society, as a National Underground Railroad Network to Freedom site.

Wilson Bruce Evans House



Evans was a man of African American decent who led the “Wellington-Oberlin Rescue,” one of the lesser-known events that sparked the U.S. Civil War.

His Oberlin home is being restored as a museum.

Legacy of Black abolitionist Wilson Bruce Evans lives on with his Oberlin home

Copyright 2021 WCPN. To see more, visit WCPN.