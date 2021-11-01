© 2021 WKSU
Akron Metro RTA employees threaten to strike

WKSU | By Kelly Krabill
Published November 1, 2021 at 10:50 PM EDT
photo of METRO RTA shuttle
Tim Rudell
/
WKSU
After more than a year of negotiations with the labor union that represents bus drivers and other employees of Akron Metro RTA, the bus service is advising riders of the possibility of no bus service later this week because of the potential of a strike.

Bus riders in and around Akron might have to find another way of getting around later this week.

Transport Workers Union Local 1, which represents operators, vehicle services and customer service workers, are threatening to walk off the job Thursday.

The union has been in contract negotiations for more than a year with the Akron Metro RTA and plans to meet with the agency Tuesday to discuss the contract. RTA spokeswoman Molly Becker says they are preparing for a strike.

Becker: possible interruption of bus service

“We just want our customers to be prepared for that just in case because there will and could be an interruption of service," Becker said. "We don’t know to what level at this point in time. But initially that first day there will most likely be no service, and we’ll have to reassess as we move along.”

Becker says Metro RTA plans to bargain in good faith at Tuesday’s meeting and hopes to come to a negotiation before Thursday.

