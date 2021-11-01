Akron Metro RTA employees threaten to strike

Bus riders in and around Akron might have to find another way of getting around later this week.

Transport Workers Union Local 1, which represents operators, vehicle services and customer service workers, are threatening to walk off the job Thursday.

The union has been in contract negotiations for more than a year with the Akron Metro RTA and plans to meet with the agency Tuesday to discuss the contract. RTA spokeswoman Molly Becker says they are preparing for a strike.

“We just want our customers to be prepared for that just in case because there will and could be an interruption of service," Becker said. "We don’t know to what level at this point in time. But initially that first day there will most likely be no service, and we’ll have to reassess as we move along.”

Becker says Metro RTA plans to bargain in good faith at Tuesday’s meeting and hopes to come to a negotiation before Thursday.

