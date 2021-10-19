Remaining Boardmembers Launch 'Save the Devil Strip' Fundraiser

Community activists in Akron are working to save “The Devil Strip.” The free arts-and-culture-focused magazine announced Monday on Twitter that its entire staff had been laid off. But an online fundraising campaign was launched Tuesday afternoon by board member Katie Robbins with a goal of $75,000. She says that’s the amount they would need to keep the magazine afloat through the end of the year.

“That gives us time to talk to the incredible foundations that have supported 'The Devil Strip,’" Robbins said. "We think that gives us time to investigate what went wrong and make sure that it never happens again. And also to work with the cooperative members and figure out a sustainable path forward.”

Robbins is one of three remaining board members after the other six resigned last night. The “Devil Strip” was founded by journalist Chris Horne in 2014 and has made its name with high-profile pieces on the University of Akron’s financial issues, as well as the history of Summit County. Horne stepped away last month, citing mental health challenges. Last week, the magazine’s board said there were not funds available to continue publication.

