Community

Remaining Boardmembers Launch 'Save the Devil Strip' Fundraiser

WKSU | By Kabir Bhatia
Published October 19, 2021 at 10:41 PM EDT
A picture of "The Devil Strip's" office at the Summit Art Space
Jessica Goldbourn
/
Instagram
Akron's "The Devil Strip" magazine was founded in 2014. This week the magazine announced it was laying off its staff. Now an online fundraiser has been launched in attempt to provide funding for the magazine for the rest of the year.

Community activists in Akron are working to save “The Devil Strip.” The free arts-and-culture-focused magazine announced Monday on Twitter that its entire staff had been laid off. But an online fundraising campaign was launched Tuesday afternoon by board member Katie Robbins with a goal of $75,000. She says that’s the amount they would need to keep the magazine afloat through the end of the year.

“That gives us time to talk to the incredible foundations that have supported 'The Devil Strip,’" Robbins said. "We think that gives us time to investigate what went wrong and make sure that it never happens again. And also to work with the cooperative members and figure out a sustainable path forward.”

Robbins is one of three remaining board members after the other six resigned last night. The “Devil Strip” was founded by journalist Chris Horne in 2014 and has made its name with high-profile pieces on the University of Akron’s financial issues, as well as the history of Summit County. Horne stepped away last month, citing mental health challenges. Last week, the magazine’s board said there were not funds available to continue publication.

Tags

CommunityDevil Strip MagazineChris HorneJournalismAkron
Kabir Bhatia
Kabir Bhatia joined WKSU as a Reporter/Producer and weekend host in 2010. He received his Bachelor's and Master's degrees from Kent State University. While a Kent student, Bhatia served as a WKSU student assistant, working in the newsroom and for production.
See stories by Kabir Bhatia
