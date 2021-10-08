© 2021 WKSU
Public Radio News for Northeast Ohio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Community

Northeast Ohio Hindi Convention Goes Virtual, Focuses on Learning India's Official Language

WKSU | By Kabir Bhatia
Published October 8, 2021 at 2:57 PM EDT
DSCN3495.JPG
Kabir Bhatia
/
The Northeast Ohio chapter of the International Hindi Association has hosted language camps in the past. Its holding its 20th convention online to encourage teaching Hindi as a second language.

The mayors of Medina and Solon are recognizing the impact of Indian-Americans in their communities ahead of a virtual conference on the primary language in India, Hindi.

Solon's Eddy Kraus declared October "International Hindi Awareness Month," while this week was dedicated to Hindi awareness by Medina's Dennis Hanwell.

The Northeast Ohio chapter of the International Hindi Association is hosting its 20th Hindi convention on Facebook and YouTube this weekend with the theme, "Teaching & Learning Techniques for Hindi as Second Language." The program includes academic sessions, cultural and dance programs, and a gathering of renowned Hindi poets known as a "Kavi Sammelan."

Registration for the virtual IHA convention is here.

For more information, email IHAconvention@gmail.com or visit iha-neohio.com.

Tags

Community#Indians4BLMIndiaSolonMedina
Kabir Bhatia
Kabir Bhatia joined WKSU as a Reporter/Producer and weekend host in 2010. He received his Bachelor's and Master's degrees from Kent State University. While a Kent student, Bhatia served as a WKSU student assistant, working in the newsroom and for production.
See stories by Kabir Bhatia
Related Content