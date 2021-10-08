Northeast Ohio Hindi Convention Goes Virtual, Focuses on Learning India's Official Language

The mayors of Medina and Solon are recognizing the impact of Indian-Americans in their communities ahead of a virtual conference on the primary language in India, Hindi.

Solon's Eddy Kraus declared October "International Hindi Awareness Month," while this week was dedicated to Hindi awareness by Medina's Dennis Hanwell.

The Northeast Ohio chapter of the International Hindi Association is hosting its 20th Hindi convention on Facebook and YouTube this weekend with the theme, "Teaching & Learning Techniques for Hindi as Second Language." The program includes academic sessions, cultural and dance programs, and a gathering of renowned Hindi poets known as a "Kavi Sammelan."

Registration for the virtual IHA convention is here.

For more information, email IHAconvention@gmail.com or visit iha-neohio.com.