The Humane Society of Summit County Hits the Road in Mobile Clinic

The Humane Society of Summit County is taking its clinic on the road.

MABEL, short for making animals better and enriching lives, is the first mobile veterinary in the county. It’s also intended to connect with pet owners who maybe struggling financially.

Diane Johnson-Owens, the president and CEO of the society, says that two low-cost clinics recently closed, and the need for affordable services are high.

“The fact that we can take this to the community," Johnson-Owens said. "We’re not just a fixed location, but we’re gonna be going into the areas of the county where the need is the greatest.”

Services include spay, neuter, vaccinations and microchipping. MABEL is expected to hit the road later this month.

