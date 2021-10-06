© 2021 WKSU
Community

The Humane Society of Summit County Hits the Road in Mobile Clinic

WKSU | By Kelly Krabill
Published October 6, 2021 at 8:46 PM EDT
MABEL mobile veterinary clinic
Holly Sukol
/
Humane Society of Summit County
The Humane Society of Summit County is taking its mobile clinic to neighborhoods that are struggling financially and lack veterinary clinics.

The Humane Society of Summit County is taking its clinic on the road.

MABEL, short for making animals better and enriching lives, is the first mobile veterinary in the county. It’s also intended to connect with pet owners who maybe struggling financially.

Diane Johnson-Owens, the president and CEO of the society, says that two low-cost clinics recently closed, and the need for affordable services are high.

Johnson-Owens: need for mobile vet clinic

“The fact that we can take this to the community," Johnson-Owens said. "We’re not just a fixed location, but we’re gonna be going into the areas of the county where the need is the greatest.”

Services include spay, neuter, vaccinations and microchipping. MABEL is expected to hit the road later this month.

Kelly Krabill
Kelly Krabill is a senior journalism major at Kent State and will be graduating Spring 2022. She is a general assignment editor for the student-run newspaper, Kent Stater. She has also worked as a copy editor, opinion writer and photographer. She already holds a photography degree and worked in the health insurance field almost 12 years before returning back to school to receive a second bachelor’s degree. With her minor being in nonprofit studies, she hopes to work in a nonprofit newsroom as a multi-media reporter who tells stories about the local community.
