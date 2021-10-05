Akron Tenant Groups Unionize For Safe Housing Demands

Two East Akron tenant groups have unionized and are calling on city officials to provide safe housing. Residents at Wilbeth-Arlington homes and Ericsson Apartments have voiced concerns of black mold, rodents and broken doors to Community Legal Aid, a free legal service to people dealing with poverty.

John Petit, a managing attorney with the nonprofit, says that along with unsafe living conditions, tenants can’t show proof of paid rent.

John Petit, Managing Attorney at community Legal Aid Listen • 0:22

“We’ve seen substantial numbers of evictions that were filed and we’re worried because many of the tenants have expressed that when they go to pay their rent they’re not being given a receipt for their rent and most of them do pay with a money order or check or something but some of them don’t and they they need a receipt to prove they’ve paid their rent.”

Petit says that most tenants are Black single mothers, and Community Legal Aid has formed a coalition with Freedom BLOC, a nonprofit that empowers the Black community.

The coalition wants property managers to recognize the union and address their concerns.

