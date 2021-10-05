© 2021 WKSU
Public Radio News for Northeast Ohio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Community

Akron Tenant Groups Unionize For Safe Housing Demands

WKSU | By Kelly Krabill
Published October 5, 2021 at 2:45 PM EDT
Wilbeth Arlington Homes.PNG
Google Maps
Residents at Wilbeth-Arlington Homes have unionized to demand city officials address issues with black mold among other unsafe living conditions

Two East Akron tenant groups have unionized and are calling on city officials to provide safe housing. Residents at Wilbeth-Arlington homes and Ericsson Apartments have voiced concerns of black mold, rodents and broken doors to Community Legal Aid, a free legal service to people dealing with poverty.

John Petit, a managing attorney with the nonprofit, says that along with unsafe living conditions, tenants can’t show proof of paid rent.

John Petit, Managing Attorney at community Legal Aid
A photo of John Petit.

“We’ve seen substantial numbers of evictions that were filed and we’re worried because many of the tenants have expressed that when they go to pay their rent they’re not being given a receipt for their rent and most of them do pay with a money order or check or something but some of them don’t and they they need a receipt to prove they’ve paid their rent.”

Petit says that most tenants are Black single mothers, and Community Legal Aid has formed a coalition with Freedom BLOC, a nonprofit that empowers the Black community.

The coalition wants property managers to recognize the union and address their concerns.

Tags

CommunityFreedom BLOCCommunity Legal AidJohn PetitAkron
Kelly Krabill
Kelly Krabill is a senior journalism major at Kent State and will be graduating Spring 2022. She is a general assignment editor for the student-run newspaper, Kent Stater. She has also worked as a copy editor, opinion writer and photographer. She already holds a photography degree and worked in the health insurance field almost 12 years before returning back to school to receive a second bachelor’s degree. With her minor being in nonprofit studies, she hopes to work in a nonprofit newsroom as a multi-media reporter who tells stories about the local community.
See stories by Kelly Krabill