Ready to Vote? You Can Cast a Ballot Tuesday

Early voting begins Tuesday for the November election.

There are two ways to vote early. A voter can cast a ballot in person at the county board of election’s early vote center weekdays during regular business hours, except next Monday, Columbus Day. Local boards will also be open the weekend before Election Day Nov. 2 but will close early the day before.

To vote by mail, a voter has to request an absentee ballot application and then send it back or get an absentee ballot application at your local library. But allow plenty of time for mail service.

Dan Konik

For more information on voting from the Secretary of State's Office, click here.

