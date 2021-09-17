© 2021 WKSU
"Climb Out of the Darkness," a Walk to Support Postpartum Stress, Takes Place Sunday in Greater Cleveland Locations

WKSU | By Mason Lawlor
Published September 17, 2021 at 9:30 PM EDT
Postpartum Stress Walk logo
Climb Out of the Darkness-Ohio Facebook Page
The walk, which is a fundraiser for awareness and support for families who are struggling with postpartum depression, will feature walks in Hudson, Chesterland, and Lakewood.

A group focused on providing support to women dealing with postpartum depression is holding walks around Ohio this weekend to raise awareness.

The event, called “Climb Out of the Darkness,” takes place Sunday at 4 pm in three locations around the Cleveland area: Hudson Springs Park in Hudson, Chester Township Park in Chesterland; and Lakewood Park in Lakewood.

Charlotte Plank, an organizer with the group Postpartum Support International, says that while the event was done virtually in 2020, returning to in-person activity is important for those who have struggled with postpartum stress.

Plank on benefits of in-person walk

“It just makes such a difference if you’re able to get to a place where you see people just like you, and they’re going through the same thing. And some of that is definitely lost when you’re online,” Plank said.

While the walk has taken place in Cleveland since 2018, this is the first time that Columbus and Cincinnati will be participating. All money raised will go to Ohio mental health care facilities.

Mason Lawlor
Mason Lawlor is a senior studying journalism at Kent State University, with a minor in entrepreneurship. He has been a reporter for The Kent Stater for three semesters covering sports and the city of Kent.
