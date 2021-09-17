"Climb Out of the Darkness," a Walk to Support Postpartum Stress, Takes Place Sunday in Greater Cleveland Locations

A group focused on providing support to women dealing with postpartum depression is holding walks around Ohio this weekend to raise awareness.

The event, called “Climb Out of the Darkness,” takes place Sunday at 4 pm in three locations around the Cleveland area: Hudson Springs Park in Hudson, Chester Township Park in Chesterland; and Lakewood Park in Lakewood.

Charlotte Plank, an organizer with the group Postpartum Support International, says that while the event was done virtually in 2020, returning to in-person activity is important for those who have struggled with postpartum stress.

“It just makes such a difference if you’re able to get to a place where you see people just like you, and they’re going through the same thing. And some of that is definitely lost when you’re online,” Plank said.

While the walk has taken place in Cleveland since 2018, this is the first time that Columbus and Cincinnati will be participating. All money raised will go to Ohio mental health care facilities.

