WKSU and Ideastream Public Media Enter Into Merger Agreement

The Kent State University Board of Trustees voted Wednesday to approve a merger that hands over operations of its public radio station, WKSU, to Cleveland-based Ideastream Public Media.

Under the agreement, Ideastream will take over the management of WKSU starting on Oct. 1. WKSU employees are being offered jobs at Ideastream Public Media, and some of those jobs will be moved to Ideastream’s downtown Cleveland headquarters. Kent State will retain WKSU’s FCC license.

Ideastream already operates two public radio stations, the news-based WCPN (90.3 FM) and the classical music station WCLV (104.9 FM), as well as PBS affiliate WVIZ-TV. WKSU (89.7 FM) also operates six regional repeater stations in the area: WKSV (89.1 FM) in Thompson, WKRW (89.3 FM) in Wooster, WKRJ (91.5 FM) in New Philadelphia, WNRK (90.7 FM) in Norwalk, W239AZ (95.7 FM) in Ashland and W234CX (94.7 FM) in Mansfield.

The agreement will also bring some changes to Ideastream’s existing stations. Under the plan, by April 1, 2022, WKSU will become the region’s main NPR affiliated news and information station, and the two Ideastream stations will in essence trade places on the dial - and switch call letters. The current classical music station, 104.9, will take over the WCPN call letters and become a repeater station for news coverage. Meanwhile, WCLV and its classical music programming will reside instead on 90.3.

There are also plans to work with Kent State University’s journalism program, providing students with opportunities to develop their skills at the public radio stations.

Although rumors of a possible merger have been floated for years, the two stations announced last summer that they had been awarded a $100,000 grant by the Corporation for Public Broadcasting to explore working together. According to an Ideastream press release made public Wednesday, that study concluded that both stations and their audiences would benefit from a partnership.

Ida Lieszkovszky Kent State University President Todd Diacon addresses the Board of Trustees at the September 15th, 2021 board meeting.

“We are excited to be bringing together a group of talented, experienced professionals whose mission every day is to provide accurate, creative and localized reporting to the communities in which they live and serve,” said Kevin Martin, Ideastream Public Media President and CEO, in Wednesday’s press release. “Simply put, our goal is to provide more programming, expand journalism for the entire region, and build on our established business models to become even more sustainable.”

WKSU listeners have expressed concerns on social media and in local publications, including The Akron Beacon Journal and The Portager, about what the merger would mean for WKSU, its unique sound, and its local news coverage.

The agreement will expand Ideastream’s audience from 2.4 million to 3.6 million people, reaching 22 Northeast Ohio counties. Ideastream will now employ roughly 150 people, including 40 in the “new unified newsroom.”

Neither Ideastream Public Media or WKSU management were involved in the reporting or editing of this story, nor did they review it before publication. Ida Lieszkovszky is a freelance reporter working in Northeast Ohio. This story was reviewed by an editor outside both organizations.

