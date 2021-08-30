Akron's One of a Kind Pet Rescue Temporarily Shutting Down Veterinary Clinic
Akron’s One of a Kind Pet Rescue has had to temporarily close its Spay and Neuter Clinic due to the pandemic.
The shelter has been dealing with a shortage of veterinarians, largely due to the surplus of pet adoptions during the pandemic. Director of Operations Tanya Jonda says the shortage is a nationwide problem.
“With the influx of adoptions that occurred during the pandemic which was wonderful, it really put a strain on the veterinary field, as they’re really straining to service everyone. So it’s really caused a shortage.”
The adoption center and retail area will remain open.
Jonda says the shelter plans to focus on re-staffing the clinic, with the hope of reopening sometime in the near future.