Akron's One of a Kind Pet Rescue Temporarily Shutting Down Veterinary Clinic

WKSU | By Mason Lawlor
Published August 30, 2021 at 10:32 AM EDT
One of a Kind.png
One of a Kind Pet Rescue Website
One of a Kind Pet Rescue is dealing with a shortage of veterinarians in caring for an influx of adoptions, but it plans to reopen its clinic sometime in the near future.

Akron’s One of a Kind Pet Rescue has had to temporarily close its Spay and Neuter Clinic due to the pandemic.

The shelter has been dealing with a shortage of veterinarians, largely due to the surplus of pet adoptions during the pandemic. Director of Operations Tanya Jonda says the shortage is a nationwide problem.

Longtime Pet Shelter Closing Vet Clinic
One of a Kind Pet Rescue experiencing shortage of veterinarians

“With the influx of adoptions that occurred during the pandemic which was wonderful, it really put a strain on the veterinary field, as they’re really straining to service everyone. So it’s really caused a shortage.”

The adoption center and retail area will remain open.

Jonda says the shelter plans to focus on re-staffing the clinic, with the hope of reopening sometime in the near future.

Mason Lawlor
Mason Lawlor is a senior studying journalism at Kent State University, with a minor in entrepreneurship. He has been a reporter for The Kent Stater for three semesters covering sports and the city of Kent.
