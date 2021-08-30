Akron's One of a Kind Pet Rescue Temporarily Shutting Down Veterinary Clinic

Akron’s One of a Kind Pet Rescue has had to temporarily close its Spay and Neuter Clinic due to the pandemic.

The shelter has been dealing with a shortage of veterinarians, largely due to the surplus of pet adoptions during the pandemic. Director of Operations Tanya Jonda says the shortage is a nationwide problem.

Longtime Pet Shelter Closing Vet Clinic One of a Kind Pet Rescue experiencing shortage of veterinarians Listen • 0:21

“With the influx of adoptions that occurred during the pandemic which was wonderful, it really put a strain on the veterinary field, as they’re really straining to service everyone. So it’s really caused a shortage.”

The adoption center and retail area will remain open.

Jonda says the shelter plans to focus on re-staffing the clinic, with the hope of reopening sometime in the near future.

