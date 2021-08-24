USPS to Work Out of General Motors Plant for Holiday Deliveries

The United States Postal Service will begin using space in the former General Motors plant in Parma to help with its holiday season deliveries. After seeing an influx of mail last year, the USPS will be opening different sites nationwide to try to prevent backup in their processing centers. Parma Mayor Tim DeGeeter says this will create more jobs for the city.

“We don’t know what the number of jobs will be, or what that payroll will look like, but obviously with a 400,000 square-foot lease and a transfer station for the postal service, we’re expecting that to be a very significant number," DeGeeter said.

He says the postal service has a “long-term lease” to stay in the GM plant.