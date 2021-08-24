© 2021 WKSU
USPS to Work Out of General Motors Plant for Holiday Deliveries

WKSU | By Kelsey Paulus
Published August 24, 2021 at 10:57 PM EDT
former General Motors Metal Fabrication Division in Parma Sep. 17, 2019
Carter Adams
/
WKSU
The sun begins to set in the early afternoon behind the former General Motors Metal Fabrication Division in Parma Sept. 17, 2019. The USPS will be using the facility to help with the mail this holiday season.

The United States Postal Service will begin using space in the former General Motors plant in Parma to help with its holiday season deliveries. After seeing an influx of mail last year, the USPS will be opening different sites nationwide to try to prevent backup in their processing centers. Parma Mayor Tim DeGeeter says this will create more jobs for the city.

DeGeeter on more jobs for Parma

“We don’t know what the number of jobs will be, or what that payroll will look like, but obviously with a 400,000 square-foot lease and a transfer station for the postal service, we’re expecting that to be a very significant number," DeGeeter said.

He says the postal service has a “long-term lease” to stay in the GM plant.

Kelsey Paulus
Kelsey Paulus is a Junior studying journalism at Kent State University. She is pursuing her Bachelor’s Degree in journalism with a minor in design. Along with interning for WKSU, Kelsey is also a co-producer of TV2’s kentcore and a designer for A Magazine. She is an aspiring music journalist and hopes to work in the magazine industry someday.
