Flashes Fighting Hunger Hosts Drop-Off Food Drive for Pantry Stock

The pandemic has increased food insecurity in some areas of Northeast Ohio by as much as 40 percent, according to the Feeding America Network. To help lesson food insecurity, a local group is planning a food drive for students at Kent State and communities in Portage County.

Flashes Fighting Hunger will be accepting non-perishable donations for its food pantry during a drive-thru drop-off from 1 to 4 p.m. Wednesday at Cartwright Hall on the Kent State campus. Student Resource Center Coordinator Austin Croft is one of the event organizers.

Croft on food security in Kent and Ravenna Listen • 0:10

“There is actually high amounts of food insecurity in Kent and Ravenna area," Croft said. "The pantry is open to community members, to students, to faculty, to staff, pretty much anyone.”

Tomorrow’s drive will be contactless for those who wish to drop off items. The food pantry, located on campus at Tri Towers, is open on Tuesdays and Thursdays.