Community

Flashes Fighting Hunger Hosts Drop-Off Food Drive for Pantry Stock

WKSU | By Abigail Bottar,
Kelsey Paulus
Published August 24, 2021 at 10:28 PM EDT
flashes fighting hunger
Austin Croft
/
Kent State University
Flashes Fighting Hunger Food Drive

The pandemic has increased food insecurity in some areas of Northeast Ohio by as much as 40 percent, according to the Feeding America Network. To help lesson food insecurity, a local group is planning a food drive for students at Kent State and communities in Portage County.

Flashes Fighting Hunger will be accepting non-perishable donations for its food pantry during a drive-thru drop-off from 1 to 4 p.m. Wednesday at Cartwright Hall on the Kent State campus. Student Resource Center Coordinator Austin Croft is one of the event organizers.

Croft on food security in Kent and Ravenna

“There is actually high amounts of food insecurity in Kent and Ravenna area," Croft said. "The pantry is open to community members, to students, to faculty, to staff, pretty much anyone.”

Tomorrow’s drive will be contactless for those who wish to drop off items. The food pantry, located on campus at Tri Towers, is open on Tuesdays and Thursdays.

Communityfood insecurityfood pantryKent State UniversityFlashes Fighting Hunger
Abigail Bottar
Abigail Bottar is a junior at Kent State University. She is pursuing a major in political science with a concentration in American politics and minors in history and women's studies. Additionally, Abigail is starting her second semester copy editing for The Burr.
See stories by Abigail Bottar
Kelsey Paulus
Kelsey Paulus is a Junior studying journalism at Kent State University. She is pursuing her Bachelor’s Degree in journalism with a minor in design. Along with interning for WKSU, Kelsey is also a co-producer of TV2’s kentcore and a designer for A Magazine. She is an aspiring music journalist and hopes to work in the magazine industry someday.
See stories by Kelsey Paulus
