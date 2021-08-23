© 2021 WKSU
Public Radio News for Northeast Ohio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Community

Investigation Into Cedar Point Ride Accident Shows Broken Part Caused Serious Injuries to Michigan Woman

The Statehouse News Bureau | By Jo Ingles
Published August 23, 2021 at 10:56 PM EDT
Cedar Point in Sandusky
Larissa B.
/
Shutterstock
Top Thrill Dragster, the tallest and fastest roller coaster at Cedar Point amusement park in Sandusky, is closed for the rest of the operating season. Officials are continuing to investigate an incident where a piece of metal struck a woman in the head while waiting in line for the ride.

We now know a little bit more about what caused serious injury to a Michigan woman as she was standing in line for one of the roller coasters at Cedar Point earlier this month.

David Miran, chief of the Amusement Ride Safety Division for the Ohio Department of Agriculture, says the head injuries Rachel Hawes suffered were caused by a bracket that flew off the train of the Top Thrill Dragster.

“Half of the bolts that secured the train to the train body were still in place. The track on which the train returns near the finish line, which is called the brake bracket area, show signs of impact and deformation. Several horizontal track beams show signs of impact within approximately 25 feet of the brake bracket," Miran said.

Miran says the investigation continues to determine what caused the bracket to dislodge. He says he doesn’t know the extent of Hawes’ injuries. Cedar Point has closed the ride for the rest of the season.
Copyright 2021 The Statehouse News Bureau. To see more, visit The Statehouse News Bureau.

Tags

CommunityCedar PointCedar FairTop Thrill DragsterRachel Hawes
Jo Ingles
Jo Ingles is a professional journalist who covers politics and Ohio government for the Ohio Public Radio and Television for the Ohio Public Radio and Television Statehouse News Bureau. She reports on issues of importance to Ohioans including education, legislation, politics, and life and death issues such as capital punishment. Jo started her career in Louisville, Kentucky in the mid 80’s when she helped produce a televised presidential debate for ABC News, worked for a creative services company and served as a general assignment report for a commercial radio station. In 1989, she returned back to her native Ohio to work at the WOSU Stations in Columbus where she began a long resume in public radio.
See stories by Jo Ingles
Related Content