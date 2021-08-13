© 2021 WKSU
Stray Dog Café Will Open New Location in Bounce Innovation Hub

WKSU | By Kelsey Paulus
Published August 13, 2021 at 12:01 AM EDT
Home of Akron Bounce
Tim Rudell
/
WKSU
Stray Dog Cafe's growing business is set to launch a third eatery, which will become the newest addition to the Bounce Innovation Hub.

A local café will open its third location in downtown Akron.

Stray Dog Café will replace Remarkable Café in the Bounce Innovation Hub. Bounce began looking for a new operator in June, as the owners of Remarkable want to focus on the diner they own in Barberton. Director of Community and Partnerships of Bounce, Rose Saborse, says Stray Dog was the clear choice among several applicants.

Saborse on Stray Dog Cafe's fit for Bounce

“We see this as a great opportunity to really create energy and create a great space and a destination for entrepreneurs and the general public to come to Bounce," Saborse said.

Bounce is a nonprofit that supports local entrepreneurs and welcomes their businesses in a communal workspace. Stray Dog will be opening its doors and serving a full menu in the innovation hub beginning Sept. 7.

Kelsey Paulus
Kelsey Paulus is a Junior studying journalism at Kent State University. She is pursuing her Bachelor’s Degree in journalism with a minor in design. Along with interning for WKSU, Kelsey is also a co-producer of TV2’s kentcore and a designer for A Magazine. She is an aspiring music journalist and hopes to work in the magazine industry someday.
