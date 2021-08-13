Stray Dog Café Will Open New Location in Bounce Innovation Hub

A local café will open its third location in downtown Akron.

Stray Dog Café will replace Remarkable Café in the Bounce Innovation Hub. Bounce began looking for a new operator in June, as the owners of Remarkable want to focus on the diner they own in Barberton. Director of Community and Partnerships of Bounce, Rose Saborse, says Stray Dog was the clear choice among several applicants.

“We see this as a great opportunity to really create energy and create a great space and a destination for entrepreneurs and the general public to come to Bounce," Saborse said.

Bounce is a nonprofit that supports local entrepreneurs and welcomes their businesses in a communal workspace. Stray Dog will be opening its doors and serving a full menu in the innovation hub beginning Sept. 7.