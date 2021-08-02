© 2021 WKSU
Public Radio News for Northeast Ohio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Community

Families of 2019 Dayton Shooting Victims Sue Manufacturer of Ammo Used by Shooter

The Statehouse News Bureau | By Jo Ingles
Published August 2, 2021 at 6:38 PM EDT
Attorneys for and families of Dayton shooting victims sue ammo maker
Jo Ingles
/
Zoom
Attorneys for and families of Dayton shooting victims sue ammo maker

The families of people killed in a 2019 mass shooting in Dayton have filed a lawsuit against the manufacturer of the ammunition used by the shooter.

The Brady organization, which lobbies to prevent gun violence, says many mass shootings have been possible because of high capacity magazines that let shooters fire so many rounds without reloading.

Brady attorney Jonathan Lowy says the victims of the Dayton area shooting are suing KCI – the company that made the ammo used in that tragedy.

“This is unacceptable. There is a reason why so many places in American are being transformed into war zones and that’s because there are companies that are recklessly marketing tools of war to the public," Lowy says.

Lowy says the plaintiffs are seeking damages for the injuries and an injunction to prevent manufacturers from continuing to sell this ammo to the public. The company being sued was unavailable for comment.

Copyright 2021 The Statehouse News Bureau. To see more, visit The Statehouse News Bureau.

Tags

CommunityDayton shootinggun safety
Jo Ingles
Jo Ingles is a professional journalist who covers politics and Ohio government for the Ohio Public Radio and Television for the Ohio Public Radio and Television Statehouse News Bureau. She reports on issues of importance to Ohioans including education, legislation, politics, and life and death issues such as capital punishment. Jo started her career in Louisville, Kentucky in the mid 80’s when she helped produce a televised presidential debate for ABC News, worked for a creative services company and served as a general assignment report for a commercial radio station. In 1989, she returned back to her native Ohio to work at the WOSU Stations in Columbus where she began a long resume in public radio.
See stories by Jo Ingles
Related Content