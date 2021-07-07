New Pop-Up Restaurant at Lock 3 Showcases Cuisine from Around Akron

Akron’s Lock 3 has launched a summer-long pop-up restaurant intended to show off the diverse culinary talents of the city.

The No-Hi Pop-Up is in partnership with the North Akron Community Development Corporation. Every week it will feature a different local vendor or culinary artist.

CDC Operating Director Justin Chenault says they’ve picked vendors who can handle the pressure of providing concessions at Lock 3.

Chenault: choosing the right businesses for Lock 3 Listen • 0:02

“There’s so many challenges with the pace of Lock 3," Chenault said. "On a Friday night, if you have Rock the Lock and 4,000 visitors, how many of those visitors are coming for concessions?”

These vendors are cooking and serving during Lock 3’s operating hours. The pop-up kitchen opened the season with offerings from International Jerk, which specializes in chicken jerk tacos and nachos.