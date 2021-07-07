© 2021 WKSU
New Pop-Up Restaurant at Lock 3 Showcases Cuisine from Around Akron

WKSU | By Kelsey Paulus
Published July 7, 2021 at 5:05 AM EDT
a photo of Lock 3
Shane Wynn
/
Akron Stock
A new food option will help feed hungry crowds at Lock 3 this summer. The No-Hi Pop-Up is featuring various local vendors and culinary artists to showcase different cuisines from around the city.

Akron’s Lock 3 has launched a summer-long pop-up restaurant intended to show off the diverse culinary talents of the city.

The No-Hi Pop-Up is in partnership with the North Akron Community Development Corporation. Every week it will feature a different local vendor or culinary artist.

CDC Operating Director Justin Chenault says they’ve picked vendors who can handle the pressure of providing concessions at Lock 3.

“There’s so many challenges with the pace of Lock 3," Chenault said. "On a Friday night, if you have Rock the Lock and 4,000 visitors, how many of those visitors are coming for concessions?”

These vendors are cooking and serving during Lock 3’s operating hours. The pop-up kitchen opened the season with offerings from International Jerk, which specializes in chicken jerk tacos and nachos.

Kelsey Paulus
Kelsey Paulus is a Junior studying journalism at Kent State University. She is pursuing her Bachelor’s Degree in journalism with a minor in design. Along with interning for WKSU, Kelsey is also a co-producer of TV2’s kentcore and a designer for A Magazine. She is an aspiring music journalist and hopes to work in the magazine industry someday.
