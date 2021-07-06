Every Pair of Giant Scissors Has a Story. OH Really?

Our “OH Really?” team tackles topics from the serious to the ceremonial. A ribbon-cutting in Akron has prompted one listener to ask about a certain prop which is used frequently when something new opens.

Our story last week about the opening of the Summit Lake Nature Center caught the eye of Phil Leiter, a news photographer from Hudson.

“Where do all those large scissors go to after a ribbon cutting?”

Leiter has been covering events in Northeast Ohio since the 1980s, and remembers the first time he saw the large scissors in-use.

“They actually taped a razor blade on cardboard scissors; I think it was taken from a paper cutter.”

I reached out to Summit MetroParks – which owns the nature center – and they said they’ve used the same special pair of giant scissors for over 20 years, complete with their logo on the side.

At the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame, they use engraved, ceremonial scissors which are gifted to artists and VIPs after an event.

And the City of Akron has several pairs of large scissors, which a spokeswoman says don’t cut as well -- but look better in photos -- than regular ones.