Speaker's Comments About Freed Slaves and Original Memorial Day Censored at Hudson Event

Organizers of Hudson’s Memorial Day ceremony are facing questions about censoring a retired Lieutenant Colonel for discussing the role of freed slaves in what some historians call the first Memorial Day.

On Monday, as Barney Kemter addressed the crowd, organizers admit to muting the sound system for about two minutes.

“The ceremony is believed to have included a parade of as many as 10,000 people, including 3,000 African-American schoolchildren singing the Union marching song, ‘John Brown’s Body,’” Kemter said.

His mic was cut at that point, as he discussed what happened at a former Confederate POW camp in South Carolina on May 1, 1865 – just after the Civil War.

Kemter tells the Akron Beacon Journal that he was asked to modify his speech before the ceremony. The chair of the Memorial Day committee, Cindy Suchan, says the origin story was “not relevant” to the event.

Lt. Col. Kemter's entire speech begins just after the 46-minute mark in the video below. Hudson Community Television captured the entire speech — including the censored portion — using a nearby shotgun microphone.