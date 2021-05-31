© 2021 WKSU
Parade Returns in Suffield as Community Marks Memorial Day, 'We're Moving Forward'

WKSU | By Sarah Taylor
Published May 31, 2021 at 8:03 PM EDT
Photos of 2021 Memorial Day Parade in Suffield
Sarah Taylor
/
WKSU
Cassidy Walker, 8, holds a sign on her softball team's float at the Suffield Twp. Memorial Day parade.

Crowds welcomed the return of an annual tradition in Suffield Township as communities journey out of pandemic restrictions and toward what things used to be like.

People lined both sides of Waterloo Road to watch the Memorial Day parade, back after a one-year pandemic absence.

Suffield Twp. Memorial Day Parade
Families enjoy the parade along Waterloo Rd.
Photos of 2021 Memorial Day Parade in Suffield

A service followed at Suffield Elementary school, where members of St. Joe's Catholic War Veterans fired a salute and Brimfield High School junior Aidan Rich, 17, played Taps.

1 of 7  — Daniel Mencer and Ray Coury, both of Randolph, are members of St. Joe's Catholic War Veterans. Ray served in the Army in Germany from 1954-56. Daniel served in the Navy from 1958-61. Many members of his family have also served in the military.
2 of 7  — Sheila Kisamore with one of 12 grandchildren, Harland Kisamore, 11, outside her Suffield home where the family sets up to enjoy the parade.
3 of 7  — Samantha Loos, 15, enjoys the parade outside her family's Waterloo Rd. home. She's sophomore at Archbishop Hoban High School.
4 of 7  —  Sarah Palmer, right, enjoyed the parade with her three young children.
5 of 7  — Allison Shane, 12, is a Field Middle School student. She's comfortable being out and about with crowds, especially in her hometown where she trusts residents to make smart decisions.
6 of 7  — Carly Eldreth, left and Holly Loos, both 13, participated in the parade with their softball team. They look forward to a better, more normal year ahead.
7 of 7  — Aidan Rich, 17, a Field High School junior plays Taps during the service at Suffield Elementary School.

Tags

CommunityMemorial Day
Sarah Taylor
Sarah Taylor

A Northeast Ohio native, Sarah Taylor graduated from Miami University in Oxford, Ohio where she worked at her first NPR station, WMUB. She began her professional career at WCKY-AM in Cincinnati and spent two decades in television news, the bulk of them at WKBN in Youngstown (as Sarah Eisler). For the past three years, Sarah has taught a variety of courses in the School of Journalism and Mass Communication at Kent State, where she is also pursuing a Master's degree. Sarah and her husband Scott, have two children. They live in Tallmadge.
