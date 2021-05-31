Parade Returns in Suffield as Community Marks Memorial Day, 'We're Moving Forward'
Crowds welcomed the return of an annual tradition in Suffield Township as communities journey out of pandemic restrictions and toward what things used to be like.
People lined both sides of Waterloo Road to watch the Memorial Day parade, back after a one-year pandemic absence.
Suffield Twp. Memorial Day Parade
Families enjoy the parade along Waterloo Rd.
A service followed at Suffield Elementary school, where members of St. Joe's Catholic War Veterans fired a salute and Brimfield High School junior Aidan Rich, 17, played Taps.
1 of 7 — Daniel Mencer and Ray Coury, both of Randolph, are members of St. Joe's Catholic War Veterans. Ray served in the Army in Germany from 1954-56. Daniel served in the Navy from 1958-61. Many members of his family have also served in the military.
2 of 7 — Sheila Kisamore with one of 12 grandchildren, Harland Kisamore, 11, outside her Suffield home where the family sets up to enjoy the parade.
3 of 7 — Samantha Loos, 15, enjoys the parade outside her family's Waterloo Rd. home. She's sophomore at Archbishop Hoban High School.
4 of 7 — Sarah Palmer, right, enjoyed the parade with her three young children.
5 of 7 — Allison Shane, 12, is a Field Middle School student. She's comfortable being out and about with crowds, especially in her hometown where she trusts residents to make smart decisions.
6 of 7 — Carly Eldreth, left and Holly Loos, both 13, participated in the parade with their softball team. They look forward to a better, more normal year ahead.
7 of 7 — Aidan Rich, 17, a Field High School junior plays Taps during the service at Suffield Elementary School.