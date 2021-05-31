Parade Returns in Suffield as Community Marks Memorial Day, 'We're Moving Forward'

Crowds welcomed the return of an annual tradition in Suffield Township as communities journey out of pandemic restrictions and toward what things used to be like.

People lined both sides of Waterloo Road to watch the Memorial Day parade, back after a one-year pandemic absence.

Suffield Twp. Memorial Day Parade Families enjoy the parade along Waterloo Rd. Listen • 2:20

A service followed at Suffield Elementary school, where members of St. Joe's Catholic War Veterans fired a salute and Brimfield High School junior Aidan Rich, 17, played Taps.