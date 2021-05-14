Akron Unveils Rubber Worker Statue Honoring those in the Industry

The City of Akron has unveiled a new statue downtown dedicated to those who helped build up Akron and the rubber and tire industry.

Ohio Sculptor Alan Cottrill was hired by the city to create the statue. The 12-foot bronzed piece of art was inspired by the cover of David Giffels and Steve Love's book "Wheels of Fortune."

The statue sits in the center of a roundabout located at the corner of Main and Mills street.

Akron Mayor Dan Horrigan shared remarks before the unveiling.

“The city was proud to establish a tribute area for rubber workers and their families on the northeast corner of this intersection to provide visitors with an opportunity to safely engage with a work of art,” he said.

courtesy of Miriam Ray Miriam Ray, third from right, and Mac Love of Art x Love, third from left, led the Akron stories team that has been recording the stories of people's experiences in or remembrances of the rubber industry that once employed more than 72,000 people in Akron.

In addition to the statue, the city partnered with local artist Mac Love and his Art x Love to create the Rubber Workers Story Project. The campaign was founded by Akron resident Miriam Ray, as an initiative to collect audio and visual stories from Akron rubber workers and their families.

The stories will be transcribed and archived at the University of Akron's Rubber Industry Archives. Stories will also be shared online as well as through an interactive kiosk located near the statue.

Commemorative bricks are also being sold to anyone who wants to pay their respect to rubber workers. These are being placed in the Northeast corner of the roundabout.