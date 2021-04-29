Cleveland Metroparks Launches 'Find Your Path' After Record-Breaking Attendance in 2020

After record-breaking attendance in 2020, Cleveland Metroparks launched its new app, Find Your Path, hoping to encourage exploration and inclusivity across its 24,000+ acres.

Chief Marketing Officer Kelly Manderfield says the app was introduced after seeing how many people had visited.

"It was record-high attendance, 19.7 million recreational visitors. Our second-highest attendance was our centennial year in 2017, and it's over a million more," Manderfield said.

The app is available for Apple and Android devices and will include all 18 reservations.