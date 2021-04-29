© 2021 WKSU
Cleveland Metroparks Launches 'Find Your Path' After Record-Breaking Attendance in 2020

WKSU | By Zach McKnight
Published April 29, 2021 at 7:41 PM EDT
CM Find Your Path
Cleveland Metroparks
2020 will go down in history as the year more people visited Cleveland Metroparks than ever before. After setting a new milestone for the number of visitors, the park system has launched its "Find Your Path" app.

After record-breaking attendance in 2020, Cleveland Metroparks launched its new app, Find Your Path, hoping to encourage exploration and inclusivity across its 24,000+ acres.

Chief Marketing Officer Kelly Manderfield says the app was introduced after seeing how many people had visited.

Manderfield: 2020 sets new record

"It was record-high attendance, 19.7 million recreational visitors. Our second-highest attendance was our centennial year in 2017, and it's over a million more," Manderfield said.

The app is available for Apple and Android devices and will include all 18 reservations.

