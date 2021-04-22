© 2021 WKSU
Columbus Police Officer Involved Shooting Renews Calls for Reforms

The Statehouse News Bureau | By Jo Ingles
Published April 22, 2021 at 7:07 PM EDT
Columbus Police at area where teen was shot and killed Tuesday
Andy Chow
/
Statehouse News Bureau
Columbus Police are at the area where teen Ma'Khia Bryant was shot and killed Tuesday. Police say the officer was attempting to protect the life of another person involved in an altercation, but those who seek reforms for criminal justice reform and community policing say they want change.

The police shooting of a black teen girl in Columbus last night renews calls for criminal justice reform and community policing. The incident happened around the same time the verdict was being read in the case of Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin, found guilty of killing George Floyd. 

Columbus Police say the officer who shot Ma’Khia Bryant four times had no choice because she was wielding a knife, threatening the life of another person. But Aramis Sundiata, the executive director of the People’s Justice Project, says the tragedy is yet another example of black lives being snuffed out at the hands of law enforcement. 

“At the end of the day, we want police to stop murdering black people," Sundiata said.

Columbus City Council President Shannon Hardin says the city has made changes such as getting rid of no-knock warrants, demilitarizing the police force. And he says the city is ready to launch its new voter-approved civilian review board. Gov. Mike DeWine says this latest death underscores the need for state lawmakers to approve a bill that would increase police oversight, training and accountability. 
Jo Ingles
Jo Ingles is a professional journalist who covers politics and Ohio government for the Ohio Public Radio and Television for the Ohio Public Radio and Television Statehouse News Bureau. She reports on issues of importance to Ohioans including education, legislation, politics, and life and death issues such as capital punishment.
