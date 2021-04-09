ODOT to Start Road Construction Project for Akron's Central Interchange, I-77, I-76 and Route 8 This Summer

Road construction season is getting underway in Northeast Ohio, and the Ohio Department of Transportation is getting to work on a project that’s going to have a big impact on Summit County.

Ray Marsch is a spokesman for Ohio Department of Transportation's Region 4.

He says the multi-year reconstruction project will focus on Akron’s Central Interchange, as well as the highways that feed into it. That includes the resurfacing of I-77, I-76, Route 8 and other roads, adding lanes and realigning some ramps with a focus on improving safety.

Marsch says drivers can keep up to date with the latest construction information and delays through the twitter @ODOT_Akron.