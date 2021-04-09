© 2021 WKSU
Public Radio News for Northeast Ohio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Community

ODOT to Start Road Construction Project for Akron's Central Interchange, I-77, I-76 and Route 8 This Summer

WKSU | By Jordan Audia
Published April 9, 2021 at 7:13 PM EDT
photo of construction equipment
Stockr
/
Shutterstock
The Ohio Department of Transportation has a major road construction project planned for the central interchange in Akron and the highways that connect with it. The project is scheduled to start this summer.

Road construction season is getting underway in Northeast Ohio, and the Ohio Department of Transportation is getting to work on a project that’s going to have a big impact on Summit County.

Ray Marsch is a spokesman for Ohio Department of Transportation's Region 4.

He says the multi-year reconstruction project will focus on Akron’s Central Interchange, as well as the highways that feed into it. That includes the resurfacing of I-77, I-76, Route 8 and other roads, adding lanes and realigning some ramps with a focus on improving safety.

Marsch says drivers can keep up to date with the latest construction information and delays through the twitter @ODOT_Akron.

Tags

CommunityOhio Department of Transportationroad constructionhighway constructionconstructionI-77I-76Route 8
Jordan Audia
See stories by Jordan Audia
Related Content