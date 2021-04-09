© 2021 WKSU
Community

Akron Mayor Dan Horrigan Apologizes for Arrest, Says Officer 'Disrespected a Citizen'

WKSU | By Kabir Bhatia
Published April 9, 2021 at 8:03 PM EDT
Akron Mayor Dan Horrigan
Akron Police
During Thursday's press conference, Akron Mayor Dan Horrigan apologizes for the handling of the arrest by Officer John Turnure, who resigned last month.

Akron Mayor Dan Horrigan is apologizing for a February arrest in which an officer is accused of placing his knee on a suspect’s neck. And Akron Police say that body cam video released Thursday does not support the accusation.

Officer John Turnure resigned last month amid the investigation into the arrest of Charles Hicks during a domestic violence call. The body cam footage shows Turnure shoving snow into Hicks’ face while he was held on the ground during the arrest. Hicks can be heard saying he can’t breathe.

During the press conference, Horrigan said that while police have a dangerous job, he wants the facts to be known in this case.

“In that role of serving our residents, we disrespected a citizen. And for that, I apologize," Horrigan said. "I acknowledge that some of our residents are going to be outraged by hearing that there may be a knee, that the officer placed a knee on someone’s back. But what I don’t want is public narrative that’s not factual. Or one that’s based on fear.”

Acting Police Chief Mike Caprez said Turnure’s conduct during the arrest was “not appropriate.”

Hicks’ attorney tells Channel 5 that the city is just trying to distance itself from the George Floyd case, and the officer should be charged.

CommunityAkron PoliceDan HorriganOfficer John TurnureCharles HicksActing Police Chief Mike CaprezBody camGeorge FloydBlack Lives Matter
Kabir Bhatia
Kabir Bhatia joined WKSU as a Reporter/Producer and weekend host in 2010. He received his Bachelor's and Master's degrees from Kent State University. While a Kent student, Bhatia served as a WKSU student assistant, working in the newsroom and for production.
