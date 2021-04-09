Akron Mayor Dan Horrigan Apologizes for Arrest, Says Officer 'Disrespected a Citizen'

Akron Mayor Dan Horrigan is apologizing for a February arrest in which an officer is accused of placing his knee on a suspect’s neck. And Akron Police say that body cam video released Thursday does not support the accusation.

Officer John Turnure resigned last month amid the investigation into the arrest of Charles Hicks during a domestic violence call. The body cam footage shows Turnure shoving snow into Hicks’ face while he was held on the ground during the arrest. Hicks can be heard saying he can’t breathe.

During the press conference, Horrigan said that while police have a dangerous job, he wants the facts to be known in this case.

“In that role of serving our residents, we disrespected a citizen. And for that, I apologize," Horrigan said. "I acknowledge that some of our residents are going to be outraged by hearing that there may be a knee, that the officer placed a knee on someone’s back. But what I don’t want is public narrative that’s not factual. Or one that’s based on fear.”

Acting Police Chief Mike Caprez said Turnure’s conduct during the arrest was “not appropriate.”

Hicks’ attorney tells Channel 5 that the city is just trying to distance itself from the George Floyd case, and the officer should be charged.

