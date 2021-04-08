No Traditional Ohio State Fair Again This Year

If you've had a hankering for the deep-fried doughnut hamburger you weren't able to get on the Ohio State Fair midway last year, you will have to wait a little longer.

The Ohio Expositions Commission says members are concerned about public health and don’t know what the COVID-19 situation will look like in late July.

"I wish we had a crystal ball but we don't," said General Manager Virgil Strickler.

The commission says the uncertainties make it impossible to plan that sort of a large-scale entertainment event.

Jo Ingles Sculptures made of butter, including The Ohio State University's athletics mascot Brutus Buckeye and this cow, will have to wait to be showcased at another Ohio State Fair in the future.

The board says it’s especially challenging when you consider added safety protocols like reduced indoor seating capacities. The board felt holding a fair with high overhead costs and lower revenue could be devastating.

But while the rides, midway, and shows won’t take place, 4H students and other agricultural groups will be able to exhibit their products and compete for prizes. The full fair is expected to return next summer.

