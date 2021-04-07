© 2021 WKSU
"White Lives Matter" Group Reportedly Planning Protest at Ohio Statehouse Sunday

The Statehouse News Bureau | By Jo Ingles
Published April 7, 2021 at 9:02 PM EDT
Sign at Columbus protest, June 2020
Jo Ingles
/
Statehouse News Bureau
A protester with the Black Lives Matter movement holds up a sign during a protest in Columbus in June 2020. The Ohio State Highway Patrol says it's ready to protect the safety of those present, as well as protect property, during a White Lives Matter protest that is planned for this weekend at the Ohio Statehouse.

Separatist groups using the hag tag “White Lives Matter” are protesting throughout the nation this week. One such group plans to gather at the Ohio Statehouse.

Ohio Highway Patrol Staff Lt. Craig Cvetan says he knows a group plans to gather at the Ohio Statehouse Sunday. He says his organization is prepared to provide safety.

“Troopers will be present to keep people safe and protect the property during any protest. And we always have troopers from around the state that are prepared to respond to an incident in the interest of public safety if they should be needed,” Cvetan said.

Details about the event are still scarce. There’s no word yet on how many might be expected. But people using the hash tag, “White Lives Matter” have been talking on social media about a demonstration Sunday.
Jo Ingles
Jo Ingles is a professional journalist who covers politics and Ohio government for the Ohio Public Radio and Television for the Ohio Public Radio and Television Statehouse News Bureau. She reports on issues of importance to Ohioans including education, legislation, politics, and life and death issues such as capital punishment.
