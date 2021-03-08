Morning Headlines: COVID Cases Dip to Lowest Since September; Northeast Ohio Remembers Michael Stanley

Here are your morning headlines for Monday, March 8:

COVID cases dip to lowest since September

The number of new coronavirus cases dipped to 735 on Sunday, is the lowest daily count since September. There were also no deaths reported. However, according to the state’s COVID-19 dashboard, the total number of deaths will be updated two times a week now instead of daily. As of Saturday afternoon a total of just over 1.9 million vaccines have been started in the state, representing just over 16% of Ohio’s population. Meanwhile, The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reported Sunday that an additional variant of the coronavirus has been found in Ohio. The state now has at least one case of the P.1 strain, first found in Brazilian travelers who arrived in Tokyo in early January.

Northeast Ohio remembers Cleveland rocker and radio star Michael Stanley

Northeast Ohio remembered Cleveland rocker Michael Stanley over the weekend. He died after battling lung cancer at age 72. The Cleveland legend released his first album while still in college and formed the Michael Stanley Band in 1974. The band reached the Top 40 in the early 1980s with hits like “My Town.” Stanley continued to record and tour for 50 years through last year and host his radio show on Cleveland rock station WNCX. You can hear an interview with Stanley that aired on WKSU’s Shuffle in 2019 here.

Akron 2019 mayoral candidate and business owner Sines dies

A one-time Akron mayoral candidate and business owner has died. The Beacon Journal reports Josh Sines died suddenly at his home over the weekend. Sines bought the iconic Bob’s Hamburg restaurant in 2019. He also ran for mayor as a Republican that year, losing to incumbent Dan Horrigan. He was also a ring announcer for mixed martial arts, professional wrestling and USA Boxing.

Ex-US attorney to try to help free man convicted of killings

A former U.S. attorney has joined a legal team trying to free a man convicted of killing three people who has long claimed his innocence. Justin Herdman, appointed by former President Donald Trump in 2017, stepped down as U.S. attorney for northern Ohio in January. Herdman wrote in a filing this week that 57-year-old Kevin Keith should be given a hearing to consider his innocence claims after 27 years in prison. Keith’s death sentence was commuted to life in prison in the deaths of two women and a 4-year-old girl in what prosecutors said was retaliation for his arrest in a drug sweep.

Ohio fraternity suspended after student death

Bowling Green State University has placed a fraternity on interim suspension over "alleged hazing activity” following the death of a student in an alcohol-related incident. Stone Foltz, 20, of Delaware, Ohio, was hospitalized early Friday after drinking a large amount of alcohol. BGSU officials have since stripped the Pi Kappa Alpha fraternity of its status as a student organization and said the university is working with law enforcement on an investigation.

