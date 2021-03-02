The Akron Canton Regional Foodbank is trying to better connect with the people who depend on its services.

Raven Gayheart, Public Relations and Communications Manager for the foodbank, says they’re hitting the road with a new mobile food pantry.

Mobile Pantry Delivers To Those In Need Listen • 0:18

“We’re really excited about a vehicle that we purchased to serve as a mobile pop up pantry," Gayheart said. "We’re actually going to deploy this mobile pop up pantry to various neighborhoods who have limited access to food resources and we’re going to meet the community right where they are.”

Gayheart says the new mobile pop-up pantry will be manned by volunteers.

She says Akron-Canton Regional Foodbank has also acquired a refrigerated truck to deliver perishable goods.

Harvest for Hunger during the Pandemic

Every year for the past 30 years, the Akron-Canton Regional Foodbank and the Greater Cleveland Foodbank have joined forces for the annual Harvest for Hunger. The campaign is once again going virtual this year because of the pandemic according to Gayheart.

Mobile Pantry Delivers To Those In Need Listen • 0:15

“Interested folks can create a personalized virtual fundraiser," Gayheart said. "They can share that link through Facebook or other social networks or via email and every dollar donated to the food bank helps provide the equivalent of four meals.”

The Harvest for Hunger campaign runs until June.