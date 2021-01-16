© 2021 WKSU
Two Police Officers Shot in Confrontation with Burglary Suspect near Kent State University Campus

WKSU | By Jeff St. Clair
Published January 16, 2021 at 2:34 PM EST
site of Kent police shooting 011621 cr js.jpeg
Jeff St.Clair
/
WKSU
Two Kent police officers were shot and wounded while responding to a call about a possible burglary.

Two Kent City police officers were wounded along with an armed burglary suspect in a shooting Saturday at a duplex near the Kent State University campus.

A resident at 1596 East Summit St called 911 around 8:00am Saturday after discovering a man in his 40’s had broken in.

Kent Police Administrative Lt. Mike Lewis says the suspect engaged with officers soon after they arrived. He did not say who fired first.

Lewis says the suspect was shot in the abdomen and has undergone surgery at a local hospital. He’s expected to recover. The two officers suffered minor injuries according to Lewis.

Lt. Lewis says the resident knew the intruder, but did not disclose the nature of their relationship. He says no drugs or other criminal activity was involved.
Lt. Mike Lewis on police-involved shooting in Kent

Video courtesy of Connor Steffen/KentWired.com

More details are expected later today.

The state Bureau of Criminal Investigations is reviewing details of the shooting.

