Morning Headlines: DeWine: Occupation of US Capitol an 'Embarrassment'; 5 Ohio GOP Congress Members Refuse to Certify Biden's Victory

Here are your morning headlines for Thursday, January 7:

DeWine: Occupation of U.S. Capitol an 'embarrassment'

Gov. Mike DeWine has called the occupation of the U.S. Capitol an "embarrassment." The Republican governor says the halting of the count of Electoral College votes by a "violent mob" is not acceptable in a nation of laws. DeWine said Wednesday the actions in Washington are an affront to the Constitution and "everything we hold dear." DeWine, who has served in the U.S. House and Senate, says peaceful demonstrations are a First Amendment exercise, but stopping the constitutional process of electing a president is not.

5 Ohio GOP Congress members object to presidential certification

Five Ohio Republican members of Congress voted Wednesday to reject certification of President-elect Joe Biden’s victory. Jim Jordan, Bill Johnson, Bob Gibbs and Warren Davidson all previously said they would be objecting to certification of the Electoral College votes due to baseless claims of voter fraud. Ohio Capital Journal reports Steve Chabot of the Cincinnati area had written in a blog post prior to the joint session he would make a decision on whether to object after hearing debate on the House floor.

Ohio political leaders condemn mob takeover

Political leaders in Ohio are weighing in on the mob takeover at the U.S. Capitol and President Trump’s part in instigating it. Republican State Sen. Matt Dolan from Chagrin Falls was direct in his criticism of Trump, tweeting that what happened at the U.S. Capitol was the result of a failure of leadership, starting with the president. The head of Ohio’s Republican Party, Jane Timken, a supporter of the president, did not call him out specifically. She tweeted that “As Americans we have the constitutional right to redress our grievances but not with violence.” Senate Minority leader, Emilia Sykes of Akron, took Timken to task, responding on twitter that Timken and her fellow Republicans who enabled Trump for the last four years had to take the blame for what happened.

Sens. Brown, Portman issue statements

Ohio’s two U.S. Senators condemned the storming of the U.S. Capitol by Pro-Trump extremists on Wednesday, as Congress met to approve President-elect Joe Biden’s electoral victory. Democratic Sen. Sherrod Brown said he and his staff were safe Wednesday afternoon after the extremists breached the capitol. He called for an end to the violence, saying workers’ lives were put at risk by this “attack on our democracy.” Republican Sen. Rob Portman called on Trump to condemn the “unacceptable vandalism and violence.” In a video posted online, Trump told the extremists to go home, calling them “very special” and saying that he loved them.

Ohio’s U.S. Attorneys issue warning

Ohio’s two U.S. attorneys appointed by President Trump issued stern warnings after extremists stormed the Capitol. Justin Herdman, the U.S. Attorney for the Northern District of Ohio, tweeted that any rioters from Northern Ohio “will be held accountable before I leave office.” Herdman leaves the position on Friday. David DeVillers, the U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of Ohio, tweeted a similar statement.

Protesters gather at the Ohio Statehouse

A couple dozen supporters of President Trump gathered at the Ohio Statehouse Wednesday to protest President Elect Joe Biden’s win of the Electoral College. Protestors were wearing Trump merchandise and carrying flags and signs, and some were armed. Members of The Proud Boys and other protestors at the rally attacked at least one counter-protestor who confronted the group.

Ohio reports another 121 COVID-19 deaths

Ohio reported 121 COVID-19 deaths on Wednesday, which is above the three-week average. The state logged another roughly 7,800 cases. Meanwhile, Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost says he’s tested positive for COVID-19 over the holidays. He says he’s recovering at home. He’s the first statewide Ohio officeholder known to have contracted the virus.

Nursing home COVID-19 deaths top 5,000

The number of Ohio nursing home residents who have died with COVID-19 has topped 5,000. The state reported more than 200 such deaths in the last week and nearly 1,000 in the last four weeks. Deaths at long-term care facilities account for 54% of all known COVID-19 deaths in the state.

Dayton mayor won't seek reelection; higher office run likely

Dayton’s mayor says she won’t seek a third term, raising expectations the Democrat will seek higher office. Nan Whaley made her announcement Wednesday, two days after criticizing Republican Gov. Mike DeWine for signing a “stand your ground” law. Whaley and DeWine had pledged to work for gun reforms in the aftermath of an Aug. 4, 2019, shooting that killed nine people in Dayton. However, DeWine couldn't get enough support in the Republican-controlled state Legislature. When he signed a gun rights bill Monday eliminating a duty to retreat before using force, Whaley said he caved to GOP extremists.

Cuyahoga County executive names his pick for sheriff

Cuyahoga County Executive Armond Budish has announced his pick for the next sheriff. Christopher Viland was hired in 2019 as Cleveland police’s first-ever inspector general, following eight years as Solon police chief. Cleveland.com reports he holds a law degree and has been a practicing attorney at his own law firm. County council will vote on his confirmation. The county has been without a permanent sheriff since 2019.

Family Video is going out of business, closing 25 Ohio stores

One of the last remaining brick-and-mortar video rental chains is shutting down. Family Video says it’s closing its remaining 250 stores. There are 25 remaining in Ohio, including six in the Akron-Canton area.

