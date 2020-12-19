The Salvation Army’s iconic kettle campaign is still taking place this year despite the pandemic. But with only half of the familiar red kettles dispersed throughout Summit County and fewer volunteers because of COVID-19 concerns, the campaign is 40% behind where it was this time last year.

With record high needs in Summit County, Area Coordinator Major Steven Stoops said donations this year are more important than ever.

The Salvation Army's Kettle Campaign is Behind as Need Continues to Rise Stoops: importance of donations Listen • 0:17

“100% of donations to any kettle in Summit County stays in Summit County, and this year especially it’s so important that we raise as much as possible because people are hurting with their mortgages, with their utility payments,” Stoops said.

Donations from the kettle campaign also go towards toys for children in the community and ending food insecurity.

The campaign is offering contactless donations at the kettles through Apple and Google Pay, as well as on the Salvation Army's website.