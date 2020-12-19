© 2020 WKSU
Community

The Salvation Army's Kettle Campaign is Behind as Need Continues to Rise

WKSU | By Abigail Bottar
Published December 19, 2020 at 5:05 AM EST
Salvation Army Logo
Salvation Army Summit County

The Salvation Army’s iconic kettle campaign is still taking place this year despite the pandemic. But with only half of the familiar red kettles dispersed throughout Summit County and fewer volunteers because of COVID-19 concerns, the campaign is 40% behind where it was this time last year.

With record high needs in Summit County, Area Coordinator Major Steven Stoops said donations this year are more important than ever.

The Salvation Army's Kettle Campaign is Behind as Need Continues to Rise
Stoops: importance of donations

“100% of donations to any kettle in Summit County stays in Summit County, and this year especially it’s so important that we raise as much as possible because people are hurting with their mortgages, with their utility payments,” Stoops said.

Donations from the kettle campaign also go towards toys for children in the community and ending food insecurity.

The campaign is offering contactless donations at the kettles through Apple and Google Pay, as well as on the Salvation Army's website.

Tags

CommunitySalvation ArmypandemicCOVID-19coronavirusSummit Countyfood insecuritykettle campaignhousing
Abigail Bottar
Abigail Bottar is a junior at Kent State University. She is pursuing a major in political science with a concentration in American politics and minors in history and women's studies. Additionally, Abigail is starting her second semester copy editing for The Burr.
