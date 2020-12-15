LeBron James Family Foundation Purchases The Tangier Restaurant in Akron

The LeBron James Family Foundation announced on Tuesday that it has purchased Akron's Tangier restaurant.

The organization will turn the restaurant into a facility called "House Three Thirty," a multi-use space for I PROMISE families as well as other members of the Akron community.

"House Three Thirty" will include a sports complex on the top deck of the restaurant sponsored by DICK'S Sporting goods as well as a newly renovated indoor facility. An Old El Paso restaurant, coffee bar, retail space, ice cream parlor and even a Chase Bank will also be part of the facility.

"We just love these people for what they do for the community," says Tangier owner Ed George.

After 65 years of owning the restaurant, George says the place could use some work and needed an update.

"When they came along especially with his name behind it, and what they're going to do for these kids, it made sense for us to be interested in this," he explained.

The LeBron James Family Foundation stated in a tweet, "House Three Thirty is everything our families and community need, all under one roof. It’s a place where all are welcome to enter, and all leave with a new purpose. A purpose that takes shape one moment, one movement at a time."

The facility is expected to be ready by 2022.

