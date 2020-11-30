Akron-Canton Regional Foodbank Adjusts Food Distribution for a Holiday Season During a Pandemic

The COVID-19 pandemic has forced foodbanks to approach the holiday season differently. The Akron-Canton Regional Foodbank is offering several options for community members in need.

The foodbank switched to a contactless drive-thru system for their food distribution to decrease the spread of the virus while still serving the community. Public Relations and Communications Manager Raven Gayheart says there will be two grocery distributions in December, on the 3rd and the 22nd from 2:00 to 4:00 p.m.

“So there’s no need to pre-register or sign up. You simply come to the foodbank on those days, and we will briefly check you in, and you just pop your trunk, and our staff, volunteers and Ohio National Guard members will ensure you have food for the month of December.”

Gayheart says the foodbank has been working hard to ensure community members can still have an enjoyable holiday season despite the worries of the pandemic.

“We have been trying to make sure that all families are able to gather around the dinner table this year and be able to enjoy a holiday meal together. We realize that food brings people together. Food helps make lasting memories. So it’s really important to us to make sure that holiday meal still feels special this year even with everything going on.”

Gayheart says the holiday season is usually a time when community members give back to the foodbank. This year virtual fundraisers have replaced in-person volunteer work and workplace fund drives. Gayheart encourages community members to either host their own virtual fundraiser or contribute to the foodbank’s Double Dollar Day fundraiser this Monday. The foodbank will also be hosting the Selfless Elf 5k, a virtual race, on December 19 to raise funding and awareness.

If you or someone you know is in need of food assistance, visit the Akron-Canton Regional Foodbank's website or call (330) 535-6900.