The Show Goes On for Stan Hywet's Deck the Hall Holiday Tour but With Some Changes

The annual Stan Hywet Hall & Garden Christmas tour will still take place this year, but with some changes due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Executive Director Sean Joyce says they’ve learned a lot this past summer about hosting visitors safely. "It's a little bit different feel this year; we're not doing the tree lighting -- we have probably one of our biggest trees we've ever had in the courtyard," Joyce said. "So the tree is still here, lit up. And we're still selling gingerbread cookies, but with some limitations as far as just making sure people are spread out, wearing their masks. But dazzle still going; Gingerbread Land is all lit up still."

Due to the pandemic, there will be staggered entry for the historic main house, and tickets must be purchased in advance.

“We're really trying to lay out the paths wide enough for folks to get around each other. There's plenty of space to spread out over 30 acres of lights, which you could take at your own leisure. Gingerbread Land is a little different, it's a straight shot through the middle, so you can just walk through. So we're trying to avoid a lot of lingering.”

The annual tour starts Friday, November 27, and runs on select dates through December 30.

Ticket information and hours are here.