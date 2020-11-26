© 2020 WKSU
picture of coronavirus
Coronavirus 411
WKSU, our public radio partners in Ohio and across the region and NPR are all continuing to work on stories on the latest developments with the coronavirus and COVID-19 so that we can keep you informed.

The Show Goes On for Stan Hywet's Deck the Hall Holiday Tour but With Some Changes

WKSU | By Kabir Bhatia
Published November 26, 2020 at 3:00 PM EST
Stan Hywet Christmas tree.JPG
Kabir Bhatia
/
WKSU
Even though they won't be able to hold the annual tree lighting at Stan Hywet -- due to social distancing concerns -- Executive Director Sean Joyce says they have one of the biggest trees ever in the courtyard this year.

The annual Stan Hywet Hall & Garden Christmas tour will still take place this year, but with some changes due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Executive Director Sean Joyce says they’ve learned a lot this past summer about hosting visitors safely. "It's a little bit different feel this year; we're not doing the tree lighting -- we have probably one of our biggest trees we've ever had in the courtyard," Joyce said. "So the tree is still here, lit up. And we're still selling gingerbread cookies, but with some limitations as far as just making sure people are spread out, wearing their masks. But dazzle still going; Gingerbread Land is all lit up still."

Due to the pandemic, there will be staggered entry for the historic main house, and tickets must be purchased in advance.

Stan Hywet Executive Director Sean Joyce
Stan Hywet has made some adjustments for Deck the Hall due to the pandemic.

“We're really trying to lay out the paths wide enough for folks to get around each other. There's plenty of space to spread out over 30 acres of lights, which you could take at your own leisure. Gingerbread Land is a little different, it's a straight shot through the middle, so you can just walk through. So we're trying to avoid a lot of lingering.”

The annual tour starts Friday, November 27, and runs on select dates through December 30.

Ticket information and hours are here.

Kabir Bhatia
Kabir Bhatia joined WKSU as a Reporter/Producer and weekend host in 2010. He received his Bachelor's and Master's degrees from Kent State University. While a Kent student, Bhatia served as a WKSU student assistant, working in the newsroom and for production.
