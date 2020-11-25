© 2020 WKSU
Community
picture of coronavirus
Coronavirus 411
WKSU, our public radio partners in Ohio and across the region and NPR are all continuing to work on stories on the latest developments with the coronavirus and COVID-19 so that we can keep you informed.

Foodbank Lines In Ohio Are Long Again

The Statehouse News Bureau | By Jo Ingles
Published November 25, 2020 at 4:00 PM EST
Ohio National Guard helps at Columbus area foodbank
Dan Konik
/
Statehouse News Bureau
Ohio National Guard helps at Columbus area foodbank

Officials with Ohio’s foodbanks say they experienced long lines in the spring when the pandemic first hit but those lines subsided a bit through the summer as more financial assistance became available for families. But now, the lines are back.

Last week, 3000 families were served in the Lorain area. The Greater Cleveland Food Bank served 4,500 families last Thursday. Joree Novotny with the Ohio Association of Foodbanks says lines were shorter this summer, but now they’re back.

“Since that pandemic unemployment ran dry and since people continue to be either displaced, making those difficult choices or dealing with cutbacks at their jobs and lots to come, we have seen those lines come back up to where they were early in the pandemic," Novotny says.

Novotny says the organization supports a request to the federal government by Gov. Mike DeWine and all 16 of Ohio’s members of Congress to extend the Ohio National Guard’s mission to help distribute food beyond December.
Copyright 2020 The Statehouse News Bureau. To see more, visit The Statehouse News Bureau.

CommunitycoronavirusCOVID-19Ohio Association of Foodbanks
Jo Ingles
Jo Ingles is a professional journalist who covers politics and Ohio government for the Ohio Public Radio and Television for the Ohio Public Radio and Television Statehouse News Bureau. She reports on issues of importance to Ohioans including education, legislation, politics, and life and death issues such as capital punishment.