KSU’s Faculty Senate Helps Navigate Through the Pandemic

WKSU | By Joe Gunderman
Published October 17, 2020 at 7:01 AM EDT
Pamela Grimm PhD photo
KENT STATE UNIVERSITY

Dr. Pamela Grimm, chair, discusses the Faculty Senate’s role in navigating Kent State University through the pandemic.

Dr. Pamela Grimm is the current chair of the Faculty Senate at Kent State University. She brings over 20 years of teaching at Kent to that position, being an Assistant Professor in the Department of Marketing and Entrepreneurship in the College of Business Administration. She talked with us about some of the special challenges the pandemic has presented for the University, and how the faculty senate helps work through them.

