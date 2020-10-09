The Akron-Canton Regional Foodbank is looking for volunteers as the Ohio National Guard wraps up its assignment there.

Forty-two members of the National Guard had been assigned to help with food distribution after the coronavirus pandemic began. The number is down by half, and the rest will be re-deployed by the end of the year.

Katie Carver Reed, director of Network Partners and Programs at the foodbank, says they need volunteers to take their place and to help with the increase in food insecurity in the community.

Akron-Canton Regional Foodbank Seeks Volunteers to Help Lessen Increased Food Insecurity Katie Carver Reed on growing food insecurity

“The Feeding America Network, of which we’re a member, did research and estimated a 41 percent increase in food insecurity in our community because of COVID-19, so that’s more people that we’ve seen at least in the foodbank’s history coming and needing food assistance, many of whom are coming for the very first time,” Reed said.

The foodbank is looking for volunteers to help load food into recipient’s vehicles drive-thru style.

To get involved, visit the Akron-Canton Regional Foodbank's website. For more information on how to access the foodbank's resources, click here.

