Morning Headlines: DeWine Faces Impeachment Effort; Akron School Board Votes Down Sports Restart

Morning Headlines for Tuesday, August 25:

Gov. DeWine faces impeachment effort

Akron school board votes down sports restart

Daycares can begin caring for kids learning remotely

Browns tailgating prohibited this fall

More than 200 OSU students suspended for COVID-19 violations

Akron man wanted for several murders captured in South Dakota



A conservative GOP House lawmaker says Gov. Mike DeWine should be impeached over his handling of the state's response to the coronavirus pandemic. Rep. John Becker is a Republican from Cincinnati. He drafted 10 articles of impeachment against the first-term governor. Becker accuses DeWine of improperly shutting down the March presidential primary, arbitrarily ordering some businesses closed while allowing others to remain open, and instituting an unpopular statewide mask mandate. DeWine spokesman Dan Tierney says the governor is focused on saving lives and getting Ohioans back to work.

Sports are still off the schedule until at least November 11 in Akron. The school board on Monday voted down a plan backed by administrators to move forward with fall sports. The Beacon Journal reports the board voted down two resolutions that were separated into contact sports, including football, and low-contact sports such as cross-country. Gov. Mike DeWine last week cleared the way for fall sports to go forward, but said it’s ultimately up to individual districts. Akron is starting the school year online.

Parents have another option for childcare beginning today. Gov. Mike DeWine announced that licensed daycare centers can care for school-age children learning remotely. Organizations including churches and recreation centers can also apply for a “Temporary Pandemic School-Age Child Care” license. The Boys & Girls Club of Northeast Ohio announced its launching 11 learning centers for students with online-only classes, which could serve as many as 1,000 kids a day.

There will be no tailgating for Cleveland Browns games this fall. The city says the Muni Lot will be off limits due to the coronavirus pandemic. No vehicles will be allowed into any city-owned parking lots on game days until two hours before kickoff and Cleveland will not issue any permits for tailgating events. The Browns have their first home game scheduled Sept. 17. The team is trying to obtain a variance to allow for 20% capacity at FirstEnergy Stadium, which would be around 15,000 fans per game.

It’s the first day of classes at Ohio State, and the school is already facing complications amid the pandemic. OSU has issued nearly 230 interim student suspensions stemming from parties with little physical distancing or mask-wearing. At Miami University in Oxford, all student-athletes are being quarantined after 27 tested positive for COVID-19. Officials said many had attended an off-campus social gathering over a week ago. The University of Akron started classes Monday, and Kent State begins on Thursday.

Authorities have captured an Akron man wanted in four shootings in Akron and neighboring states. 42-year old Timothy Sargent was arrested Monday in South Dakota. He’s a suspect in the shooting of a man on the Towpath trail last week, and another woman the next day.

Western Reserve Hospital getting opoid settlement money

Western Reserve Hospital in Cuyahoga Falls is getting a shipment of medications used to treat overdoses as part of Endo Pharmaceuticals settlement with Summit County. The county says it's getting three orders from Endo totaling about $380,000 in drugs commonly used in emergency rooms and by first responders. The Summit County Opioid Abatement Advisory Council will supply the two additional orders to other facilities.