Morning Headlines: Ohio Stays Below 1,000 COVID-19 Cases for Third Day; Lordstown Motors Goes Public

Here are your morning headlines for Tuesday, August 4:

Ohio stays below 1,000 COVID-19 cases for third day in a row

Ohio has reported under 1,000 new cases of COVID-19 for the third day in a row. 10 COVID-19 related deaths were reported. Ohio Department of Health says 932 new cases were reported, well under the 21-day average of nearly 1,300. Gov. Mike DeWine is expected to provide the latest COVID-19 data this afternoon at 2 during his coronavirus briefing. Listen live on 89.7 WKSU.

LaRose backs state house efforts in revealing political dark money

Ohio's elections chief is backing legislative efforts to reveal who contributes to so-called dark money groups when politics is involved. The push by Secretary of State Frank LaRose follows the indictment of the former speaker of the Ohio House and four others in a $60 million federal bribery probe. Prosecutors allege ex-GOP Speaker Larry Householder shepherded money through a nonprofit organization called Generation Now to enact a legislative bailout of two aging nuclear power plants. Generation Now's contributors and spending are shielded under federal law. LaRose wants the original source of such money made publicly accessible.

State lawmakers mull nuclear bailout repeal

Ohio lawmakers are facing calls to repeal the $1 billion nuclear plant bailout that’s now entangled in a state bribery scandal. The bigger question is whether they are willing to find a new way to prop up Ohio’s financially strapped nuclear plants or abandon the idea altogether. Gov. Mike DeWine wants the Legislature to repeal the bailout and replace it. He says he still believes the plants are an important part of the state’s energy future. But some lawmakers say they don’t want to reward what federal prosecutors say was an illegal scheme behind the plants' financial rescue.

One year after mass shooting in Dayton, frustration and disappointment loom

Tuesday marks one year since nine people were killed by a gunman in the early morning of August 4, 2019 in Dayton. The Associated Press reports there has been frustration and disappointment as the first anniversary neared, much of it because of the coronavirus-necessitated safety restrictions that will prevent a large community commemoration. At-home activities such as a nine-minute remembrance are planned.

Lordstown Motors goes public, reaches deal with DiamondPeak Holdings

Lordstown Motors is going public. The electric vehicle startup that bought the former General Motors assembly plant outside Youngstown has announced a deal with DiamondPeak Holdings that’s expected to raise $675 million to fund production of the company’s all electric pickup truck. The deal includes a $75 million commitment from GM. DiamondPeak’s CEO said Lordstown has a unique competitive advantage, especially in the fleet market. The company says it already has more than 27,000 advance orders for its Endurance electric pickup —primarily from commercial customers. Production is expected to begin in the second half of next year. The new company has a combined value estimated at $1.6 billion.

Former Cleveland dance teacher arrested on sexual abuse charge

U.S. Marshals have arrested a former dance instructor at the Cleveland School of the Arts accused of sexual abuse. Cleveland.com reports Terence Greene was arrested Monday in New York State. He will be extradited to Cleveland to face one charge of sexual battery. On Friday, five former students filed a federal suit against Cleveland Metropolitan School District accusing Greene of sexual abuse ranging from 2008 through 2012. Cleveland.com reports Greene has a history of sexual abuse allegations dating back to 2003. At least seven students accused Greene of sexual abuse in 2014. He then worked for Cuyahoga County Community College in 2015. In 2019, one of Greene's students at Tri-C accused him of sexual abuse. According to Cleveland.com, Tri-C officials took steps to fire Greene, but he ultimately resigned.

KSU student files suit against university, seeks refund for cancelled classes

A Kent State University student has filed a class action lawsuit against the university seeking a tuition refund for the spring 2020 semester. The Akron Beacon Journal reports Caitlyn Waitt filed the suit after tuition and fees were not refunded after in-person classes were canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic. The suit was filed on behalf of KSU students who paid to take past or future in-person classes that are moved online. A KSU spokesperson told the Beacon Journal that the university has received the complaint but will not comment on pending litigation. Similar suits have been filed against Ohio State University and the University of Toledo.

'Racist Incidents' pause work on Cincinnati soccer stadium

Officials say work on F.C. Cincinnati’s soccer stadium has been paused because there have been two "racist incidents" by workers in the past week. Construction won’t restart until everyone on the site undergoes anti-bias training. The Cincinnati Enquirer reports Turner Construction said the two "incidents" were caused by subcontractors on the work site. A Turner official said the company has zero tolerance for racism and hate and work will resume when the training is complete and those who caused the incidents will not return. Construction officials did not disclose the details of what happened.

Indians' manager sidelined due to gastrointestinal issue

Cleveland Indians manager Terry Francona missed last night’s 3-2 loss at Cincinnati because of a gastrointestinal issue that has bothered him for months. Francona was scheduled to be checked Monday by doctors at the Cleveland Clinic. Team officials say they are taking it one day at a time and that it’s too early to know when the 61-year-old manager will return. He’ll remain in Cleveland during the Indians’ series in Cincinnati, which continues tonight. Cleveland returns home Wednesday for two more games with the Reds before a three-game trip to Chicago to face the White Sox. The Indians are 5-6 during the pandemic-shortened season.