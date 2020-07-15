© 2020 WKSU
Public Radio News for Northeast Ohio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Community
picture of coronavirus
Coronavirus 411
WKSU, our public radio partners in Ohio and across the region and NPR are all continuing to work on stories on the latest developments with the coronavirus and COVID-19 so that we can keep you informed.

Tax Day Arrives In Ohio And Nationwide After A Three Month COVID Delay

The Statehouse News Bureau | By Karen Kasler
Karen Kasler
Published July 15, 2020 at 2:19 PM EDT

It’s state and federal tax filing day – delayed by three months because of coronavirus.

Most people had no trouble with the delay, said Gary Gudmundson with the Ohio Department of Taxation. But some did.

“We are hearing from taxpayers who are requesting extensions even further to file their returns and those are available if you get an extension from the IRS," Gudmundson said.

More than 90 percent of returns are filed electronically. The state pays about $2 billion in refunds, and online filers will get them within 15 days, while those who mail forms in will have to wait 8-10 weeks.

There were 5.5 million returns filed with the state last year – 160,000 of them came in on the last day. As of Tuesday, there were 272,000 fewer people who’d filed this year than did in 2019.

Copyright 2020 The Statehouse News Bureau. To see more, visit The Statehouse News Bureau.

Tags

CommunitycoronavirusCOVID-19income taxOhio Department of Taxationtax filing
Karen Kasler
Karen is a lifelong Ohioan who has served as news director at WCBE-FM, assignment editor/overnight anchor at WBNS-TV, and afternoon drive anchor/assignment editor in WTAM-AM in Cleveland. In addition to her daily reporting for Ohio’s public radio stations, she’s reported for NPR, the BBC, ABC Radio News and other news outlets.  She hosts and produces the Statehouse News Bureau’s weekly TV show “The State of Ohio”, which airs on PBS stations statewide. She’s also a frequent guest on WOSU TV’s “Columbus on the Record”, a regular panelist on “The Sound of Ideas” on ideastream in Cleveland, appeared on the inaugural edition of “Face the State” on WBNS-TV and occasionally reports for “PBS Newshour”. She’s often called to moderate debates, including the Columbus Metropolitan Club’s Issue 3/legal marijuana debate and its pre-primary mayoral debate, and the City Club of Cleveland’s US Senate debate in 2012.
See stories by Karen Kasler
Karen Kasler
Contact Karen at 614/578-6375 or at kkasler@statehousenews.org.
Related Content