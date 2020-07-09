Morning Headlines: Ohio Reports Fourth-Highest Daily COVID-19 Total; CWRU, Oberlin Scrap Fall Sports

Here are your morning headlines for Thursday, July 9:

Ohio reports fourth-highest daily COVID-19 total, Cleveland sets single-day record

Ohio saw the fourth-highest daily total of COVID-19 cases, with 1,277 reported Wednesday. It was accompanied by 106 more hospitalizations and 21 more deaths. Ohio has recorded a 36% increase in coronavirus infections since June 21. Cleveland recorded a single-day record of 100 new cases on Wednesday. And the number of nursing home deaths related to COVID-19 is up 79 from a week ago – at 2,101.

Case Western Reserve, Oberlin cancel all fall sports

Case Western Reserve University and Oberlin College have cancelled all fall sports as the number of coronavirus cases continues to rise. The decision impacts sports including football, men’s and women’s soccer, volleyball and cross-country. The announcement comes on the heels of the Ivy League cancelling fall sports and placing all sports on hold until January of 2021.

U of A campus reports first COVID-19 case

The University of Akron says an unidentified member of the university community has tested positive for COVID-19. In an email to the campus community, the school says the individual is self-isolating at home and Summit County Public Health will conduct contract tracing to determine who might have been exposed to the coronavirus. Summer classes are being held online.

Meijer pulls Lorain County Fair support over Confederate flag sales

The Lorain County Fair is losing its main sponsor over its decision to continue sales of the Confederate flag. The Chronicle Telegram reports grocery chain Meijer has withdrawn its sponsorship of the event next month, which helps support kids who participate in the Junior Fair.

Cedar Point reopens with coronavirus checks, COSI cancels reopening

Cedar Point reopens today with temperature checks, mandatory face masks and social distancing. Visitors must make a reservation and the park will only be letting in a little less than half of its standard occupancy to better manage crowds. Meanwhile, the science museum COSI Columbus has canceled its plan to reopen as coronavirus cases in Franklin County surge. It was set to open this week.

Stark County dairy chain expanding, new jobs and products added

Superior Dairy in Stark County is expanding. The milk producer says it will be able to add 100 new jobs and retain more than 300. The company says it’s building new production capacity, including new aseptic processing and packaging lines it said will allow it to expand to new markets. Superior said it will also add new manufacturing lines to make cottage cheese, sour cream and other products.

Ohio House staff members on leave after positive COVID-19 test

An undisclosed number of staff members within the Ohio House of Representatives have been placed on administrative leave after a legislative aide tested positive this week for COVID-19. The Columbus Dispatch reports the aide, assigned to a House Republican, has been sent home, along with anyone they had contact with. The Ohio House is on summer recess, but legislative staff continue to work in downtown Columbus since House Speaker Larry Householder ended a temporary work-from home policy on June 1.

Statehouse vandalism to cost $160k

Damage to the Statehouse in Columbus during two recent vandalism incidents will cost nearly $160,000 in repairs. Protestors on May 29 broke windows, light fixtures and door frames during a demonstration against the police killing of George Floyd in Minnesota. On June 18, demonstrators painted red handprints and slogans on the marble building's exterior and nearby statues. Most of the damage has been repaired.

Hofbrauhaus closed after confirmed COVID-19 case

A popular restaurant in near downtown Cleveland has temporarily closed after two workers tested positive for COVID-19. Cleveland.com reports Hofbrauhaus said in a statement it had reopened while following safety protocols for staff and patrons. It will be closed until further notice.

New condition approved for medical marijuana treatment

The State Medical Board has added Cachexia, also known as wasting disease, to the list of conditions approved to be treated with medical marijuana. It occurs as a result of other diseases -- such as cancer, HIV and AIDs, kidney or heart failure or advanced kidney disease. It’s usually characterized by weight loss -- including a breakdown of the muscles. It joins 21 other conditions approved when the legislature legalized medical marijuana in 2017. The medical board also voted Wednesday to reject medical marijuana for anxiety and autism.

Summit County uses opioid settlement money for pregnancy programs

Summit County is using a portion of the money it received from its opioid lawsuit settlement to fund the expansion of centering pregnancy programs, targeting pregnant women impacted by substance use disorders. The county’s Opioid Abatement Advisory Council has awarded $1 million to Cleveland Clinic Akron General and $1.5 million to Summa Health for expansion of centering pregnancy programs. Summa Health has offered a Centering Pregnancy program for ten years and estimates it has served 1,000 women. These programs have also worked to combat the high infant mortality rate in Summit County. You can hear more about these programs coming up next Tuesday on WKSU.

Rock Hall scraps 2020 Cleveland induction ceremony

The Rock and Roll Hall of Fame has formally scrapped its 2020 induction ceremony, set for Nov. 7 at Cleveland's Public Auditorium, due to the pandemic. The hall says the event will be replaced by an HBO special that will air on that same date. It says next year's ceremony will stay in Cleveland. This year's inductees include Depeche Mode, The Doobie Brothers, Whitney Houston, Nine Inch Nails, The Notorious B.I.G. and T-Rex.