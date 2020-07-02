WATCH LIVE: Stark County Town Hall on Policing, Race Relations

Policing and race relations in the city of Canton will be discussed tonight at a town hall being hosted by the newly formed Stark County Collaborative on Race Relations. Those interested in asking a question should email it to StarkCountyCORR@gmail.com, with "question 6/30" in the subject line. The event begins at 7:00 p.m. at Faith Family Church in North Canton. You can watch it live below or via Coming Together Stark County's Facebook page.