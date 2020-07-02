© 2020 WKSU
Public Radio News for Northeast Ohio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Community

WATCH LIVE: Stark County Town Hall on Policing, Race Relations

WKSU | By Sarah Taylor
Published July 2, 2020 at 8:01 PM EDT
an image with town hall information
COMING TOGETHER STARK COUNTY

Policing and race relations in the city of Canton will be discussed tonight at a town hall being hosted by the newly formed Stark County Collaborative on Race Relations. Those interested in asking a question should email it to StarkCountyCORR@gmail.com, with "question 6/30" in the subject line. The event begins at 7:00 p.m. at Faith Family Church in North Canton. You can watch it live below or via Coming Together Stark County's Facebook page

Tags

CommunityRacismCanton PoliceComing Together Stark CountyStark County Collaborative on Race Relations
Chuck Poulton
Chuck is responsible for the technology side of WKSU. A 1987 engineering graduate of Case Western Reserve University, Chuck came to WKSU in 1991 from the Kent State University graduate program in Computer Science. His duties include managing all of the station’s engineering and information technology assets. In his spare time, Chuck enjoys spending time with his family.
See stories by Chuck Poulton
Related Content