Community
picture of coronavirus
Coronavirus 411
WKSU, our public radio partners in Ohio and across the region and NPR are all continuing to work on stories on the latest developments with the coronavirus and COVID-19 so that we can keep you informed.

City Offers Help for Akron Residents Struggling to Pay High Water and Sewer Bills

WKSU | By Sean Fitzgerald
Abigail Bottar
Published June 30, 2020 at 11:24 PM EDT
photo of Akron Water Reclamation plant
MARK AREHART
/
WKSU
The city is offering assistance to those under economic distress due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Help is being made available for Akron water and sewer customers struggling to pay utility bills due to economic hardship from the effects of COVID-19.

Akron Cares, a local charitable program, is available to help offset bills for those in need. It's funded by private donations from individuals and corporations, including residents helping their neighbors during these trying economic times. Akron residents can qualify for Akron Cares funding if their household income is less than 300% of the federal poverty level, if they are enrolled in qualifying social assistance programs or if they have experienced loss of income due to the COVID-19 pandemic. 

Akron Mayor Dan Horrigan stated in a press release, “In Akron, we know that many families already struggled to pay their water bills even before being hit with a pandemic, record high unemployment, and extreme social and economic stress. The crises of the last few months have only highlighted the importance of clean water and sanitation to our community, and the extraordinary financial burden of the city’s strict and inflexible consent decree ... I am simply unwilling to leave our customers in need without options or relief."

Horrigan had previously stopped all water service disconnections for Akron residents. As of March 12, Akron has not been issuing disconnection notices. The statewide moratorium on water service disconnections is set to expire on July 10. Horrigan has extended Akron's to August 1. 

To apply for Akron Cares funding, click here. Applications will be processed on a first come, first serve basis. 

 
 

Sean Fitzgerald
Sean Fitzgerald is a senior journalism major at Kent State University. Sean has been with Black Squirrel Radio, Kent State's student-run radio station since the spring of 2018 as a sports show host and co-host, a web article contributor and now serves as the sports department director for the station. Sean hopes to pursue a career in sports journalism once he finishes school. 
See stories by Sean Fitzgerald
Abigail Bottar
Abigail Bottar is a junior at Kent State University. She is pursuing a major in political science with a concentration in American politics and minors in history and women's studies. Additionally, Abigail is starting her second semester copy editing for The Burr.
See stories by Abigail Bottar
